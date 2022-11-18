12 Philadelphia Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season

With all the corporate hullabaloo that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s easy to get sucked into the online shopping rabbit hole. And while you can easily spend the season clicking “add to cart,” the holidays are the perfect time to get out in your city and support local small businesses. Whether you stop by on Small Business Saturday to kick off the season of giving or wait until the last minute to check everyone off your list, Philadelphia-area artists and small businesses will be there for you with truly unique gifts. From plants and sustainably made sweaters to ax throwing, here’s just a sampling where to shop local for gifts in Philly this year.

Grant Blvd Powelton Village

At Grant Blvd, fashion is a means of promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and economic injustice. The West Philly boutique is full of dresses, comfy hoodies, and fun leopard-print getups, giving plenty of opportunities to support their inspiring mission.

A Novel Idea East Passyunk

This indie bookstore (one of many great lit shops in Philly) is your one-stop shop for discovering local and small press authors, as well as bestsellers, at the welcoming East Passyunk location. For Small Business Saturday, the shop is running a promotion, Blind Date With A Book, where you can blindly select a wrapped–up book for $5 to $25.

Kick Axe Throwing Old City

Whether you want to blow off some steam and hurl some axes at plywood targets or just enjoy the cozy cabin ambiance over some drinks at the bar, a trip to Kick Axe makes a great gift. The ax-throwing venue is offering a “Try Us Out” package for the holiday, which includes one appetizer, 30 minutes of axe throwing, and a cocktail for each person for $60 for two people or $120 for four. (Heads up: This deal can only be booked over the phone or as a walk-in.) Plus, if you buy a $100 gift card, you’ll get a $20 one free, checking one more box off your shopping list or allowing you to come back and try it out yourself.

Lila Philadelphia Manayunk

This internationally sourced clothing boutique stocks plenty of seasonal goods like colorful jackets and chunky sweaters. Plus, a stacked gift section with presents under $25, under $50, and under $100. Small Business Saturday shoppers will be greeted with a cup of mulled wine or hot cocoa, sugar cookies, and a surprise gift with your purchase—not to mention whimsical Nutcracker decor.

Made and Maker Fishtown

This tiny vintage shop is packed to the gills with incredible vintage finds, from cowboy boots to bomber jackets—it even has the Queer Eye seal of approval. Plus, if you’re in need of styling help, associates will help spruce up your look.

Thunderbird Salvage East Kensington

Featuring everything you’d ever need to spruce up your space, Thunderbird Salvage’s selection of new, used, vintage, eclectic, and salvage goods are definitely conversation starters. Pick up a pair of brass duck bookends or a vintage trophy case to make sure your decor is ready for any upcoming holiday parties.

Noble Goods Chestnut Hill

This contemporary women’s boutique is focused on effortless style, so expect timeless pieces like neutral sweaters, classic straight-leg jeans, and crisp button-down shirts. Neighborhood-wide on Small Business Saturday, shoppers can enjoy Mummers performances, Victorian carolers, a visit from Santa, and horse and carriage rides.

South Street Art Mart Society Hill

Goods from about 180 local and indie artists, ranging from t-shirts to prints, are housed under one roof at the delightfully eclectic South Street Art Mart. The shop grew out of a holiday pop-up market, so you know there’s plenty of goodies worth putting a big bow on, like this spirited “F*ck the PPA” print.

Ritual Shoppe Rittenhouse Square

A gift-giver’s delight, enter the welcoming embrace of Ritual Shoppe where there’s so much to look at and be enchanted by: handcrafted jewelry, beauty and apothecary, crystals, and tarot decks. Throughout November and December, Ritual Shoppe is donating $1 for every sale to the local nonprofit Bebashi, which provides access to culturally sensitive healthcare, HIV/AIDS services, health education, and social services. Curate a vibe and pick up some crystals and incense from here for your favorite giftee.

South Fellini Passyunk Square

Home of the Philly-est of shirts, jackets, hoodies, pins, coffee cups, and more, South Fellini’s iconic “Jawn” shirts and other threads have been seen on the likes of James McAvoy and Adam Sandler. Stop by throughout the month or visit on Small Business Saturday, when the first 30 customers in the door get a free Wanamaker tote bag.

Vault + Vine East Falls

Part floral studio, plant shop, cafe, and gift shop, Vault + Vine stocks seasonal flowers, house plants, and other whimsical odds and ends. Pick up a few succulent cuties for your low-maintenance friends or treat yourself to some holiday-themed bath products.

Super Loa East Passyunk Crossing

Formerly based in Bala Cynwyd, CBD dispensary Super Loa recently relocated to East Passyunk earlier this month. All products—from tinctures to dog chews—are organic and hand-picked by staff. When you come on Small Business Saturday, you’ll be treated to 25% off the entire store.

