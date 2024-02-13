The Sports-Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia Right Now

If you’ve spent any time here, you know Philly is a sports city through and through. And if you haven’t: Welcome, and get ready to either love or hate Philly sports fans. Our reputation often precedes us, but we like to think of ourselves as a spirited bunch who ride or die by our professional teams: the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, Union, and Wings.

Although the Birds didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, the Phillies failed to bring home a World Series title in 2022, and the Union fell in their first MLS Cup that same year, winning doesn’t even matter—Philly fandom is in our blood.

Consider any of these venues to get in on the front lines of the action, rub shoulders with other fans, or get your own body moving.