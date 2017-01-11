That Innocent, Adorable Baby Gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo Is Spared From Being Named by the Internet

Of course, we hope for its name to play off the natural whimsy of baby gorillas, yet allow it to age gracefully -- gorillas can live to be 50 years old in zoos, and nobody wants this delicate peanut to suffer the fate of a "Braelyn" or "Greyson" or literally any character's name from Harry Potter.

The zoo's list of names is TBA -- the gender of the baby gorilla is still TBD since mom Honi has been holding her little nugget so dang tight. While we wait for the gender reveal party (Will they bake a cake? Will they smash a pinata? Are we invited?) wherein the list of votable names will be unveiled, we've compiled a few names we'd be comfortable naming any of our own children: