Dear SEPTA: Here Are All the Ways We Wish You Would Fix Yourself

The answer, of course, is complicated, because as improvement projects are underway, the rollout and shiny new end product could still take years. A combination of old equipment, staff shortages, and the day-to-day unexpected issues that arise leave passengers -- and probably SEPTA, too -- longing for the days of 2013.

Likelihood: Somewhat likely, if you have lots of patience -- and time to wait.

An app-based payment system

SEPTA still sells COIN TOKENS in PLASTIC BAGGIES at one of the system’s most major hubs, 30th St Station. If you’re riding the regional rail and happen to be short on cash, or mistakenly thought you could pay by card, it’s not impossible that the conductor will boot you out at the next stop (speaking from personal experience). SEPTA will begin introducing SEPTA Key smartcards throughout the next couple of years, complete with modern payment methods across all transit and train lines, regional rail included. Presumably this would include paying through a smartphone, but SEPTA has been mostly hush on the details of that phase thus far.

Likelihood: Ask again in 10-15 years.