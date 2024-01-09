From Non-Alcoholic Wine to Indoor Skydiving, Cheers to Booze-Free Fun in Philly

Non Alcoholic Wine and Non Alcoholic Drinks in Philly

Manayunk, Free entry

The city’s first zero proof bar (this one) opened in 2022, employing people in recovery and returning from incarceration. The food menu is totally vegan and features a cauliflower burger (and other meat-free burger varieties), a seitan cheesesteak, pizzas, and fried pickle slices. Sip on alcohol-free versions of classic drinks like the Old Fashioned, Sangria, Hot Toddy, and Citywide.

Zero-Proof Cocktails

Various locations, Free entry

Bars citywide are getting hip to the zero proof trend, with many offering must-try alcohol-free sips. Try the highlight of Bolo’s NA menu, aka the Punch It! (mango, coconut cream). Get all of the fun of a margarita, sans hangover, thanks to Forsythia’s Free Spirit (NA tequila, hibiscus, plum shrub) as well as the 75 Year Old Virgin (juniper, cara cara, and NA sparkling wine). Go for an NA version of an Aperol Spritz at Stratus Rooftop Lounge with the Amalfi Coast (Lyre’s Zero Proof Bitter Italian Liqueur). Take your dirty chai obsession to the bar with a Dirty Chai Shakerato (chai, espresso) at Urban Farmer (their Cadillac Shirley Temple and Flight of the Dove are also great). Over at Darling Jack’s Tavern, the Raspberry Ricky (basil, bubbles) will tickle your tastebuds. The offerings at Kiddo include the Dale’s Tonic (grapefruit, lemongrass, cinchona bark) and Black Raspberry (macerated black raspberries, champagne vinegar). For a calming tonic, try Doctor’s Orders (lapsang souchong, ginger, honey) or One Last Question (sarsaparilla, vanilla) at Wilder.

Non-Alcoholic Wine

Various locations, Free entry

If you miss the experience of a refreshing glass of wine after a long day, there are local spots where you can get alcohol-free versions. For January, Panorama at the Penns View Hotel offers flights of de-alcoholised wine from around the world. East Passyunk’s Barcelona Wine Bar has two alcohol-free wines on offer (one red, one white). Both the Rittenhouse and Wash West locations of Tria serve a slightly-sparkling apple juice from Normandy. The cozy Superfolie serves up a zero-proof sparkling riesling for those temperate drinkers.

Coffee

Various locations, Free entry

The local coffee scene brews a mean cup of joe that’ll put you in a better mood than any booze could. Some worthy spots to add to your personal Philly coffee bucket list include La Colombe (their Fishtown flagship location is the perfect spot for a lazy morning); Elixr Coffee Roasters (stop into the Rittenhouse location after a day of shopping); Ultimo Coffee Roasters (spend an afternoon working at the Newbold cafe and hop across the street to South Philadelphia Taproom for happy hour); Thank You Thank You Coffee Brewers (a cozy spot in Washington Square); Caphe Roasters (Vietnamese coffee and killer banh mi in Kensington); and Rival Bros. Coffee Roasters (a pick-me-up pitstop on a stroll down East Passyunk).

Breakfast

Various locations, Free entry

Wake up chipper and refreshed—and beat the brunch crowd—for a delightful Philly breakfast. Dig into a tasty breakfast sandwich on a chewy bagel from Kismet or try to wrap your mouth around the fluffiest eggs imaginable courtesy of a Middle Child sandwich. A fresh cup of diner coffee and hashbrowns await you at Sulimay’s. Cafe Lift has a new location on Spring Garden, but the same great Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. Don’t miss the elevated Hot Pocket at Honeysuckle Provisions, featuring smoky collards and egg. If you’re craving biscuits and gravy, Honey’s Sit N Eat is your go-to. Those who b-fast know The Dutch—and their sweet Dutch Baby—is a standard.

Afternoon Tea

Various locations, Price varies by location

For a classy and decadent experience without the hangover, consider afternoon tea. Tea tiers at The Dandelion feature pots of English Breakfast, Chamomile Tea, Green Tea with Mint, Darjeeling Earl Grey, Chai Tea, and Honeybush and Rooibos and those delightful finger sandwiches. Scones, petit pies, and international teas from India, China, Japan, and Taiwan are on the menu at the Mary Cassatt Tea Room at the Rittenhouse Hotel (reservations are recommended). Fresh teas are imported from France to the Prince Tea House, where the Brown Sugar Bubble Mille Crepes Cake is also a favorite.