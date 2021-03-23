The Eight Most Exciting Suburbs Outside Philadelphia

Sure, we’re city dwellers around here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t use a trip to the ‘burbs to unwind. Luckily, Philly is surrounded by lively towns and communities in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey all within a short drive or SEPTA/PATCO ride. From quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, these Philly-adjacent suburbs check all the boxes whether you’re a thrift shopper or love to harvest your own produce. We won’t judge you if you love them enough to stay for good.

Distance from Philly: One hour

How to get there: Media/Elwyn Line

Media really knows how to show off when it comes to nature. Spend your time among the flora and fauna at Tyler Arboretum and the nearby Ridley Creek State Park, which is home to 13 miles of hiking trails. Perfect year round, but especially lovely in the fall for apple and pumpkin season, Linvilla Orchards offers pick-your-own produce, hayrides, a beer garden, and market for some laid back farm times. For downtown happenings, catch a show at Media Theater when they reopen, don’t miss the crab and pork soup dumplings at Tom’s Dim Sum, the modern Asian and sushi at Azie, and the locally-sourced small plates at Rye BYOB. Don’t leave without picking up a Delco shirt at Local Home & Gifts.