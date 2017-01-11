Actually Fun Things to Do in the Poconos

Crash an indoor water park

A veritable kingdom of seasonal fun, Camelback (not to be confused with the water bottle) is a word that is likely to awaken your inner child, thanks to its indoor waterpark, ski resort, and (regular) waterpark. Since it’s now pumpkin-flavored everything weather, let’s start with what might be most appealing: the indoor waterpark.

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark is a 125,000sqft aquatic empire with the accreditation of the largest indoor waterpark in the northeast (that deserves a #humblebrag), complete with park water rides, swimming pools, FlowRider surfing, and more. Should you prefer to stay on dry land, consider the mega-arcade, laser tag, and ropes course. And if your inner child suddenly undergoes a growth spurt, the adult version of you will love the restaurants, bars, and spas.