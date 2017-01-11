Things You Didn't Know About LOVE Park

LOVE Park was conceived while Edmund Bacon was still in college

Mr. Bacon, the city's most famous planner and “The Father of Modern Philadelphia,” was an architectural student at Cornell when he first included the idea of the urban park as part of his senior thesis. Edmund, by the way, is also the father to one of Philly’s favorite famous exports.



Technically, LOVE Park’s official name is John F. Kennedy Plaza

Construction of the park was completed in 1965, and on May 9, 1967, it was dedicated to Kennedy, which is noted in the plaza with a small brown plaque. The LOVE stuff comes a bit later.



The iconic LOVE statue first debuted in 1976

To celebrate the nation’s bicentennial, designer Robert Indiana lent the sculpture to the city, where it ended up sitting on a two-year extended loan until it was removed in 1978. After some uproar -- it’s Philly after all -- the statue made its way back as a permanent part of the plaza.

