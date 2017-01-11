50 Ways to Take Your Philadelphia Summer to the Next Level

2. Speaking of seafood, don’t miss The Seafood Shack pop-up at La Peg for an al fresco dining experience looking over the Ben Franklin bridge and Penn’s Landing. Fish and chips plus fire pits? Check and check.

3. For some of the very best barbecue in Philly, head to Roxborough and indulge in the $12 all-you-can-eat buffet at Deke’s.

4. The beach, and beach bodies are over-rated, so sample all nine of Federal Donuts permanent flavors. Not sure what order to go in? We ranked them for you.

5. Even brunch knows it’s summer. Opt for seasonal takes on brunch classics, like the shrimp and grits with pulled pork from Urban Farmer, or the avocado and black cherry toast from Bar Bombon.