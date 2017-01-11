7 Reasons Why Arizona Is the Best State for Medical Marijuana

Sharing is caring, and a friend in need...

If you live too far away from a dispensary, you can grow up to 12 of your own plants, and can even give your weed away to five other patients for free so long as you’re a certified caregiver. Caregivers can purchase, transport, and grow medical cannabis in limited quantities as long as as they’re registered with the state, comply with laws and pay taxes. In AZ, you can get your daily dose of medication and good karma at the same time.

You can enjoy scenic smoking

Arizona has some of the most beautiful views in the world (think the Grand Canyon and the saguaro cactus), and what’s more relaxing than enjoying some marijuana in the beautiful outdoors? Technically, smoking and eating edibles in a public place (or on public transit) isn’t legal even if you’re a patient, but we won’t tell if you don’t. Or you can just get friendly with someone who has a great view and light up legally on private property.