Everything You Need to Know About National Public Lands Day in Arizona

The first days of fall signify hiking season in Arizona and a much-needed break from scorching temperatures. This weekend may be the best time to get outdoors, because Arizona is celebrating National Public Lands Day.

Held on the last Saturday of each September, National Public Lands Day is dedicated to preserving our gorgeous, diverse lands. Since 1994, nature enthusiasts have been honoring the Arizona outdoors by volunteering their time to enhance and improve public lands not only in the Copper State, but across the country.

Here in Arizona we have no shortage of parks, monuments, and recreational areas (and let’s be real, a few of those spaces could use some improving). More than 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon each year. That’s a lot of foot traffic and trash left behind. So, why not spend your Saturday outside, making our parks a bit better?