Arizona's Spring Training Ballparks, Ranked by Food, Drink & Convenience

Tempe

Traffic is going to be t.e.r.r.i.b.l.e getting to this place on whatever day you decide to catch a game. Because of that, take a trolley from Mill Ave to the ballpark. It’s about a 15-minute ride, plus you can drink before boarding (and maybe even brown bag it to the game… not that we’re suggesting you do that). Also, did we mention the trolley on the corner of 5th and Mill is free??

Tempe Diablo has been around since the late ‘60s, but has undergone renovations to keep it current. If you’re looking for lawn seats, get there early, because not much green space is available. A lot of food is offered, but really only one thing matters: nachos. Get yourself a life-sized helmet filled with chips, guac, sour cream, jalapeños, and all the necessary fixings. And definitely visit the beer tent.