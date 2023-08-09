The Best Spots to Stargaze Into Arizona’s Night Sky

John Denver, for his hit song “Rocky Mountain High,” sang “I’ve seen it rainin’ fire in the sky / The shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby” after watching the Perseid meteor shower. This weekend—in the mountains, valleys, and parks of Arizona—you, too, can gain your own inspiration watching the annual Perseid meteor shower over Arizona scatter as many as one-hundred or more “shooting stars” per hour at its peak.

Astronomy geeks (like myself) curious about the cause of the Perseid meteor shower can check with NASA to find that the meteors are actually small rocks, debris thrown off by the comet Swift-Tuttle that orbits the sun every 133 years. Earth passes through this debris cloud every August, with the burning rocks lighting up the sky in front of the constellation Perseus, hence the name.

“This is kind of one of the go-to meteor showers to see,” says Kevin Schindler, historian at Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory. And it’s easy to watch. “Just grab a recliner, lie down, and look up,” laughs Schindler, “it really is pretty simple.”

The meteor shower is currently ongoing, lasting until August 24, peaking just after midnight on Saturday, August 12, with prime viewing time 1 to 2 am Arizona time until dawn on August 13. This year’s display should be even more vivid because the moon will be a small waning crescent this weekend, keeping the skies dark.

No binoculars, telescope or star maps are necessary to enjoy the show. You will, however, want to find a dark place away from ambient city lights to best see the meteors. Fortunately, Arizona, even around the Phoenix area, has plenty of “dark sky” locations from which to gain a great perspective. (There’s even a new resort certified by the Dark Sky powers that be.)

Here are just a few spots in and around Phoenix for some great star-watching.