The Coolest Street Art in Phoenix

Street art is a phenomenon in Phoenix, particularly in the recently revitalized artsy and eclectic Downtown Phoenix area -- which, in addition to beautiful murals, hosts more and more art galleries, bars, restaurants, and record stores. While strolling down Roosevelt Row, it’s hard to make it 10ft without seeing a mural, but we’ve rounded up the best of the best for your viewing pleasure.

Phoenix

Artists: Colton Brock, Lalo Cota, Angel Diaz, Pablo Luna, and JB Snyder

2814 North 16th Street (Behind Barrio Cafe)

One of the Calle 16 Mural project murals, this piece was created by five notable Phoenix artists to showcase some of the best (and more diverse) aspects of the city. The fun block style is unique, and the various styles of its artists make the mural stand out from the other pieces around town.