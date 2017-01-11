What the Hell Is Happening at This Scottsdale Man Spa?

You might think that, with a name like We Do Men, there’s some debauchery going on behind the walls of this "for men only" spa in Scottsdale. (The guys who secretly try to snap photos of the signage outside certainly think so.) We assure you, there’s nothing raunchy or illegal happening. But that doesn’t stop Stacey Grondahl, aka “The Boss Lady,” her staff, or frequent spa goers from joking about happy endings.

(Spoiler alert: you’re not getting one here.)

So, what’s really going down inside this place? I’m not a guy, but I was granted special, one-time-only, high-clearance access to find out what it’s truly all about. So here’s (almost) everything happening at Scottsdale’s very own just-for-dudes spa, We Do Men.