The Biggest Differences Between Phoenix and Scottsdale

If you look at a map of Arizona, Phoenix and Scottsdale are right next to one another. Yet the fact that they're in the same state is probably one of the only things the two have in common. Full disclosure: we’re not even sure if Scottsdale is its own city, or just part of Phoenix and too ashamed to admit it. What we're trying to say is that they’re both unique in their own way. Scottsdale is probably -- OK, definitely -- the more upscale of the two, while Phoenix is more of the everyman’s city. But what are the real differences between these two cities (or two parts of one big city)? Read on.