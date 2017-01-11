The 21 Phoenix Commandments

14. Get on the light rail after 10pm

If you're looking for a quiet ride home this is not the option for you any time of day -- especially at night. If you're looking for a bit of entertainment and trauma, however, maybe you should go ahead and do this.



15. Drink and drive

Do we really have to back this one up?



16. Skip a Sunday brunch

Sunday brunch is pretty much mandatory for your social life, so roll out of bed by 11am, shower off your Saturday night sins, and get ready for some eggs and mimosas!



17. Go to Mill Ave on a weekend night

Unless you're under the age of 25, you should probably just walk yourself out of Gringo Star right now. As tempting as it is to relive your college days, it's probably in everyone's best interest if you don’t.