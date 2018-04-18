Everything You Must Do in Phoenix This Spring

Phoenix

Take a stroll through the Desert Botanical Garden and you'll discover the bold and brightly-colored works of Japanese-American artist Jun Kaneko. His work will be on display in the garden until mid-May and is comprised of stunningly large, whimsical ceramic and bronze sculptures: pig heads with the bodies of humans, Japanese tanuki (raccoon dogs), and more. The garden is dotted with plenty of Kaneko’s large-format sculptures, so see if you can discover them all.

Cost: Admission to the garden is $25, but admission is free on the second Tuesday of every month