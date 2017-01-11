The Most Unique Places to Stay in Arizona

A cabin in a National Forest

Flagstaff

Sure, you already know that Arizona is home to the Sonoran Desert, the only place on earth where you can find those iconic saguaro cacti. But here in the Copper State, we’ve got more to offer than vast deserts -- we’ve got lush, dense forests, too. Bordering Coconino National Forest (the largest Ponderosa pine forest in the world!), positioned in a country setting within the city limits of Flagstaff, and just a short drive away from some of the best skiing (yes, skiing) in the state, this cozy forest A-frame cabin, available on Airbnb, provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of modern-day life (with a mountain view of towering Humphreys Peak, to boot!). There’s no cable. No Internet. Instead, there’s mountain bikes, horseshoes, board games, books, and a BBQ grill. Get ready to unplug, grill out, and enjoy time spent in the woods of Arizona.