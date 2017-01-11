Everything to Do (and Not Do) at Cinco Phoenix Festival

What to do

Wear protection

Not that kind of protection (though that's always encouraged, also). We're actually talking about sunscreen. If you live in Phoenix, you should know this important golden rule: never leave home without some good sunscreen. Of course, that doesn’t stop people from getting fried in the Arizona sun. But still, wear your sunscreen -- unless you want to look like a chile pepper by the end of the festival.

Catch a performance

The festival celebrating all things Hispanic brings in notable Latin music performers each year. Be sure to catch a show!

Witness Ballet Folklórico

Ballet Folklórico has been performing for more than six decades to celebrate Latin American histories and traditions. Whether you've seen it or not, this highly choreographed performance is a can’t-miss at Cinco Phoenix.