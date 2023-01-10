Pickleball Is the Welcoming, Easygoing Sport You Should Try in 2023

They don’t tell you how loud the game is, though it does make sense when you think about it—the hard plastic pickleball careens around the court, thwacking off of graphite paddles and asphalt and occasionally off of players’ extremities. There is also shouting, some victorious and some defeated, but all of it surprisingly joyous—whether you’re playing with regulars at the country club or strangers on a public pickup court, pickleball is a raucous and amicable game.

The gameplay is often described as a mix of tennis and ping-pong with a dash of badminton, though it definitely isn’t as quiet as any of its analogues; the thudding and squeaking from the tennis courts across the street seems library-quiet in comparison.

It was the volume that alerted people to our semi-illicit use of the pickleball courts on Cornishon Avenue in La Cañada. The net had been chained up and padlocked to the fence, but we managed to disassemble the base of the net, slip the chain off, and then reassemble it in the proper location and get on with our game. So we knocked the ball around a little, trying to get the hang of it, but when an official-looking person appeared at the edge of our court we assumed the fun was over. Instead of scolding us, though, she asked if she could join.

As it turned out, she is a neighborhood regular, quite good at pickleball and also quite generous with her knowledge, ready to teach and explain, share tips and give pointers and encourage us to keep at it. She told us about the group that plays in the morning at the YMCA, and the courts at Farnsworth Park in Altadena that have lights so the games go well after dark. And that is the essential aspect of pickleball that explains the game’s exponential growth—the culture is inclusive, friendly, and more than a little evangelical.

The noise level has caused some consternation as pickleball has grown across the country, from neighbors who aren’t thrilled that tennis and basketball courts are being replaced with the noisier game. But grow it has, despite the complaints—in an oft-cited statistic, pickleball has been crowned the fastest growing sport in America, with around 40% growth to some 5 million players last year. And there is good reason for that surge in interest: it’s fun as hell.