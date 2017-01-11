Where Andy Warhol's Legacy Endures in Pittsburgh

There maybe isn't a person with a sentient brain in this country who doesn't know the name Andy Warhol or, at the very least, wouldn't recognize a human-sized painted Campbell's soup can as "important art." He is likely the 20th century's most widely recognized artist, best known for his screen-printed depictions of celebrities and commercial objects, like the soup can.

Warhol, whose name is synonymous with 1960s New York City and Studio 54, is actually a native Pittsburgher and a pioneer of pop art who took everyday images and products and turned them into memorable pieces of art deeply rooted in the industrial influences of the Rust Belt. His legacy perfectly encapsulates the spirit of a city that grew up around the steel industry and depended on factories for economic stability. He spent his lifetime immortalizing the mundane and his work continues to play an instrumental role in Pittsburgh's unique approach to the arts.