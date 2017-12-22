Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Pittsburgh This Winter

Winter may have come late to Pittsburgh this year, but now it's here in full force, using all of its icy power to turn you into a hermit for the next three months. But fear not: We've compiled a list of winter events and things to do that will make shoveling your driveway for the third time this week totally worth it. Bundle up and embrace the cold for a season of film festivals, parades, and dance parties that will keep your spirits high on even the gloomiest of days.
Saturday
Dec 23
Hollywood Theater
There are tons of Christmas events in Pittsburgh this year, but nothing says holiday spirit quite like an army of vicious little creatures wreaking havoc on an entire town. Join the Hollywood Theater for a special screening of the 1984 film Gremlins, where movie merchandise -- including a new limited-edition tee designed by Rhys Cooper -- will be available for purchase in the lobby. Get to the theater early to grab a Gremlins-themed prop bag, participate in a sing-a-long, and have a chance to win prizes with movie trivia.
Price: $6
Friday
Dec 28
Buy a corsage and get ready for a 'Stranger Things' Winter Prom
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
Whether or not you were even alive in 1984, let alone in junior high, we can all appreciate the racing hormones and butterflies that characterize any school dance. Relive all of the nerves and wonderment of a school dance at Belvedere's Snow Ball '84. Even if you're not a Stranger Things fan, this '80s school dance is a must for anyone who wants to finally get that long-awaited slow dance with their secret crush, with the special aid of $1 PBR pounders.
Price: $3 before 11pm/$5 till close
Friday
Dec 29
Spirit Lounge
Continue the party on Friday with the second annual Prince vs. Michael night. DJ Selecta, Steely Dang, and special guests will be playing a huge variety of hits, b-sides, samples, remixes, covers, album cuts, collaborations, and all things Prince and Michael Jackson from 7pm to 2am at Lawrenceville's Spirit Lounge.
Price: $10 at the door
Tuesday
Jan 9
Stage AE indoor stage
The multifaceted musical artist's Fear the Future tour is coming to Pittsburgh, and she's partnered with PLUS1, an organization that supports prevention, treatment, and resources for opioid addiction, and she'll donate $1 from every ticket sale to this foundation.
Price: $33.50 in advance; $36 day of show
Monday
Jan 15
Enjoy the most delicious time of the year: Restaurant Week
Various locations
The Winter 2018 Restaurant Week has returned and will be filling our bellies with all of Pittsburgh's finest cuisine from January 15 to the 21. Dozens of restaurants will be offering special menus to provide a unique experience for both new and returning patrons. You can check out a map of all the restaurants involved and see new menu options as they become available.
Price: Varies by restaurant
Wednesday
Jan 17
PPG Paints Arena
Amazing acrobatics meet the ice in Cirque du Soleil's Crystal. World class ice skaters and acrobats will be coming to PPG Paints Arena for a brand new ice skating experience that promises to be full of awe-inspiring choreography, intense props, and dazzling light shows.
Price: Tickets start at $40
Thursday
Jan 18
Carnegie Museum of Art
Join CMOA for its monthly Third Thursday where throughout January the museum will be keeping its doors open late for a special exploration into photography, as well as a dance party with Strangeways. There will be two photo exhibits to peruse, including some truly ancient photographs in the "William Henry Fox Talbot and the Promise of Photography" display, as well as a discussion with the archivists of the Teenie Harris photographs. You can also take part in a make-and-take photography activity, as well as a Polaroid photo booth compliments of Keep Pittsburgh Dope.
Price: $5 for early bird students, $8 for members, $10 regular admission
Sunday
Jan 21
Neville Roller Dome
That's right: The worlds of roller skating and trap music have collided to bring you a Trap Skate Party you won't soon forget. DJ Girlquitplayin will be providing the hottest trap beats while you bring rollerskating into a new era, and all proceeds made from this one-time event will benefit a local student with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to rapidly lose her vision. The Trap Skate Party is one of the ways her community has come together to help fund her medical, educational, and living expenses.
Price: $10
Monday
Jan 29
Pour a little (or a lot of) syrup on your pancakes
Spirit Lounge
Support local artists and musicians at the annual Pancakes & Booze Art Show. View art and become a walking piece of art with live body painting, all while chowing down on a free pancake bar.
Price: $10 at the door (cash only)
Friday
Feb 2
Row House Cinema
Join Row House Cinema for a week-long film festival dedicated to the work of Michelangelo Antonioni, the great 1960s Italian filmmaker who redefined traditional storytelling. Row House will be screening four films including Blow-Up, L'Avventura, Red Desert, and Zabriskie Point.
Price: $9 for general admission
Saturday
Feb 3
Mattress Factory
War Streets Brewery returns for its third annual Imbibe North Side, a night of sampling from some of Pittsburgh's best wineries, breweries, and distilleries. A ticket gets you unlimited sip samples, a custom Imbibe North Side glass, museum admission, and access to tons of free entertainment, including live bluegrass, compliments of Shelf Life String Band.
Price: $25 for the designated drivers, $40 general admission, $50 at the door
Sunday
Feb 11
Paint and print your way into someone's arms for Valentine's Day
Ace Hotel
The Andy Warhol Museum has partnered up with Ace Hotel again this year to help you craft some truly unique Valentine's Day cards. Using silk-screening, rubber stamping, blotted lines, and other processes used by the late Andy Warhol, participants will get the chance to create vintage cards and tattoos over cocktails from the cash bar.
Price: Free
Sunday
Feb 18
Spirit Lounge
Pittsburgh's third annual Fermentation Festival is returning for a day of workshops and activities. Experienced and first-time fermentors alike will get a chance to make their very own creations to take home. Experts and professional fermenters from around the region will be leading workshops throughout the day and selling their wares. Bring in your own concoctions for the Fermentation Contest or practice your techniques for the first-ever Fermenters Olympics Competition -- and for the bravest among you, there will be a table covered with moldy things that participants can poke at with childlike wonderment.
Price: Free
Friday
Feb 23
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
For the fifth year running, Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for two days, filled to the brim with all things beer. One of the 10 largest craft beer events in the nation, this beer fest will feature over 400 types of craft beer from more than 125 different breweries, food trucks, free samples, appetizers, and much more. As always, all proceeds will benefit Animal Rescue Partners Inc and Biggie Bullies of Pittsburgh.
Price: Tickets start at $45
Saturday
Feb 24
Get your toes (and everything else) wet for a good cause
Heinz Field
The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge invites anyone and everyone to register for a dip into the Ohio River, for a minimum donation of $50, that will benefit thousands of Special Olympics athletes. If you're not feeling quite up to the below-freezing dip, you can still join in as a spectator with tons of family games, entertainment, free food, and hot beverages.
Price: Free to spectators; $50 donation to participate
Sunday
Mar 4
Squirrel Hill
The 2018 Lunar New Year Parade will be celebrating the Year of the Dog. The day-long celebration will include appearances by dozens of groups in full costume and regalia. Come down to Murray Avenue for a chance to test out traditional instruments, Chinese folk dancing, and authentic food and drinks.
Price: Free
Saturday
Mar 3
Grab your good luck charm and get ready to yell "Bingo!"
IBEW Hall
The 20th Annual Biscuits Bingo is back and promises a full day of raffles, Chinese auctions, gift baskets, and, of course, bingo. Presented by the Pittsburgh Police Department, this annual event will run from 10am to 6pm, and all proceeds will benefit local animal shelters and rehabilitation agencies. Bring a pet item to donate and qualify for even more prizes during the festivities.
Price: $25 (cash only)
