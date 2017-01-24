Local Pittsburgh Businesses You Should Support in 2017

This April, a new brewing company will be coming to McKees Rocks and it's already repping its new 'hood with the McKees Rocks Community Development Corp. After years of homebrewing, co-owners Tom Glover and Dave Hallam launched an IndieGoGo to help them fund their taproom, which will be located inside the Parkway Theatre. These self-proclaimed science geeks will be using a one-barrel system to create small experimental batches and will share all of their recipes on their website for others to replicate (or at least attempt). More open sourced beer projects, please.

Pittsburgh is rapidly becoming a homebase for tons of nonprofits and grassroots organizations. Until recently, finding a place to gather folks together for lectures, service projects, and other large events was rather difficult and required organizers to have an in-depth knowledge of local venues. But Room Leopard is here to make these speed bumps a thing of the past. CEO Mike Schiller and COO Michael Sobkowiak, who have both run Pittsburgh-based nonprofits in the past, partnered to create a website that allows hosts to list all types of venues available for use, including coffee shops, art galleries, and playgrounds.