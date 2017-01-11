All of the Things You'll Miss if You Leave Pittsburgh

The food scene

Pittsburgh's food scene is more than new trendy restaurants and food trucks (not that we have any issue with those; I would live off of PGH Taco Truck if it was socially acceptable). But this city has some deep foodie roots, with institutions like Wholey's Fish Market in the Strip, and neighborhood bakeries and delis that have been going strong for decades. Any true food lover in Pittsburgh knows that our food culture runs deep and isn't afraid of mixing tradition and innovation.

The views (both the good and the bad)

While your office view of a pothole-laden side street with plastic bag tumbleweeds may not seem picturesque, it's the cityscape and the views of the city that unfold when you emerge from the Liberty and Fort Pitt tunnels that you'll be hard pressed to find elsewhere. Not to mention the breathtaking fall foliage you'll see on a country drive in October and the uniquely beautiful urban decay that you'll find in the Rust Belt region.