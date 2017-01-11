37 Signs You're a Pittsburgh Douchebag

6. You take the aisle seat on a full bus

And when someone sweating under the weight of 10 Giant Eagle grocery bags passes by, you act like that window seat you're blocking doesn't even exist.

7. You get mad at EVERY person you see riding a bike

Whether they're on the sidewalk or in the road, you're gonna have something to say about it.

8. You pull your car up into the crosswalk and don't move for pedestrians

It's cool, I was planning on just sliding across your hood, anyway.

9. You pull the same dick move when a bus is trying to turn the corner

Here's a suggestion: don't play chicken with Port Authority drivers. They are full of rage and looking for somewhere to put it.