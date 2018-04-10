Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Spring

Spring has arrived way earlier than any of us could have anticipated, and has brought with it an unexpected surge of energy (and a totally expected slew of potholes) -- in other words, it's time to peel off your puffy coat, tune up your car, and embrace the fresh weather before summer's unbearable grasp is upon us (it won't be long now). With our calendar below, you'll have all the info necessary to seize spring by the... flowers. Let's eat, drink, and learn about Japanese pop culture!
Thursday
Mar 8
Eddy Theatre at Chatham University
The nationwide Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be coming to Pittsburgh as part of its national tour, showcasing a series of award-winning films based on environmental issues around the globe. The films in this showcase have been selected for their ability to inspire and encourage the public to spring to action. Tickets include access to all screenings, popcorn, sustainable beer, and treats from the Franktuary food truck.
Price: $20 in advance, $25 day of
Friday - Saturday
Mar 9-10
Spirit Hall
Almost exactly what the title would suggest, the HUMP! Film Festival is a menagerie of sex-positive films celebrating body and gender acceptance. Join Dan Savage as he redefines "conventional 'porn' one audience at a time."
Price: $20
Thursday
Mar 15
Carnegie Museum of Art
The time has come to fulfill your Animal House fantasies at CMOA's official TOGA PARTY. Pick out your finest sheets and get ready to get "Enlightened" at the Visions of Order and Chaos exhibition; WorkshopPGH will be helping guests make floral and laurel crowns, to get them ready for some statuesque posing at the plinth posing selfie station.
Price: $10
Friday - Monday
Mar 16-19
Various locations
Eleven years running, Steel City Blues Festival is back for a four-day event full of renowned musicians, instructors, and DJs, all celebrating the genre that sits at the root of American music. Take a class to learn more about the blues, or just sit back and listen to both old and new compositions by a variety of talented musicians.
Price: $10-150
Sunday - Sunday
Mar 18-Dec 16
Carnegie Museum of Art
Dust off your beret and shine your monocle because starting March 18 and running through December 16, the Carnegie Museum of Art is offering free admission on the third Sunday of every month. Guests can enjoy all of the museum's special exhibits and collection galleries free of charge, so get ready to submerge yourself in art because you no longer have an excuse not to.
Price: Free
Tuesday
Mar 20
Rowhouse Cinema
The movie/food pairing you never thought you needed but desperately wanted is here. Put on your oversized helmet and join Rowhouse for a night of parody and pizza. Each ticket includes admission to Spaceballs and two slices of Spak Brothers pizza that even Pizza the Hut would be envious of.
Price: $9
Saturday
Mar 24
Heinz History Center
The sixth annual Pittsburgh Vintage retro fair has partnered with The Neighborhood Flea to bring you a full day of all things old-fashioned. Dozens of local vendors will be selling everything from antique housewares to vintage clothing. While you're there, explore the six floor Heinz History Center, and learn about the roaring '20s at the brand new exhibit "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition." And don't forget to wet your whistle at the Shop 'Til You Drop Soda Fountain.
Price: $10
Saturday
Mar 24
Voodoo Homestead
Stock up on Pepto, because this free food truck event will be stuffed to the brim with pierogies, hot dogs, ice cream, and excellent brews. The Voodoo Brewery Food Truck Rally will be hosting some of the city's most excellent on-the-go restaurants to bring you some of your favorite mobile eats including Las Chicas, Blue Sparrow, PGH Sandwich Society, and so many more.
Price: Free
Wednesday - Friday
Mar 28-30
The Andy Warhol Museum
Remember all that free art you got to see at CMOA? It's time to expand your horizons even further by joining The Andy Warhol Museum for three full days of free museum admission. Sponsored by the Jack Buncher Foundation, the Warhol will offer free access to the entire museum at the same time as Pittsburgh Public's spring break, so bring the kids or just bring yourself and drop into the museum's art studio to learn about some of Warhol's signature art-making techniques.
Price: Free
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 5-8
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
In its 16th year, this Japanese Pop Culture Convention will be adopting a Wonderland theme and showcasing all of the things that comprise this unique cultural phenomenon. Tekko, named for the Japanese colloquialism tekkosho (which means steel mill), is a four day convention that welcomes all to learn about Japanese Pop Culture through gaming, fashion, anime, and music.
Price: Registration starts at $45
Saturday
Apr 7
The Glitterbox Theater
Have you ever thought about what it might look like if you were to combine the art of burlesque with the beloved cartoon Bob's Burgers? Neither have we, but the brilliant minds at The Glitterbox Theater have done the unimaginable and brought these two forces together to create Bob's Boobers: a night of Queerlesque talent, specialty drinks, raffles, variety performances, and all of the uncomfortable sexual innuendoes your heart could desire.
Price: TBD
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 7-8
156 Cowpath Road, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania 15001
2018 marks the 40th annual Maple Syrup Festival -- yes, everyone's favorite pancake-themed event is back with an all-you-can-eat pancake (buttermilk AND buckwheat) breakfast bar with 100% pure Bradys Run Park maple syrup. After you gorge yourself, you can also take in some outdoor entertainment, handmade crafts, and pony-rides.
Price: Festival admission is free
Friday - Sunday
Apr 13-15
Monroeville Convention Center
One of the nation's largest comic book conventions, Steel City Comic Con is back with 750 vendor tables and celebrity appearances including Alice Cooper, Ross Marquand of The Walking Dead, I Dream of Jeannie's Barbara Eden, and Hollywood legend Bruce Dern. Come for photo ops, fan art and, obviously, to scope out the abundance of over-the-top cosplay.
Price: Daily admission prices start at $17.50
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 14-15
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
An intimate and low-key get together for farm exhibitors and local food lovers, this event will follow a Farm to Table conference, bringing wine, beer, and, of course, top-notch local food from 1st Generation Farms, Monterey Bay, and many more.
Price: $30
Sunday
Apr 15
Get your hands dirty at the mother of all pottery sales
The Union Project
For all things ceramics, venture down to the Union Project's 5th annual Mother of All Pottery Sales. Pittsburgh's largest ceramics event features dozens of local potters all showcasing their unique artistic styles through art and functional ceramic pieces. Peruse available wares and make your way downstairs for some hands-on ceramic art activities.
Price: Free
Friday
Apr 27
The Cultural District
As the weather finally starts to become palatable, emerge from your blanket burrito and make your way downtown for a night of free festivities throughout the Cultural District at the Gallery Crawl. There'll be an abundance of local art showcases and entertainment in the district's many art spaces and galleries for your viewing pleasure.
Price: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 28-29
Carnegie Museum of Art
If you're a history nut or a photography nut (or both), this annual event will supply you with endless eye candy and information on both historical and contemporary prints. Every year, the Pittsburgh Photo Fair hosts 13 internationally known dealers and photography projects who display museum-quality photography exhibits; a series of speakers will be presenting at the event, including Kaoru Tohara.
Price: Free
Saturday
May 5
Heinz Field
For those of you who consider yourselves wine connoisseurs, or who can simply tell the difference between a box of Franzia and a moderately priced bottle of Chardonnay, the Pittsburgh Wine Festival 2018 is calling you home. With 530+ wines to peruse, this annual event is a true celebration of the artistry of wine makers from all over the world.
Price: Tickets start at $125
Sunday
May 6
Downtown (Begins on Smithfield Street)
Join Dick's Sporting Goods for the Pittsburgh Marathon as it turns 10 years old. Whether you've been training all winter or you just plan on cheering on your stronger-willed friends from the sidelines, the Pittsburgh Marathon is an Iron City tradition, and the best way to get into the summer spirit.
Price: $145 to register, but free to watch
Sunday - Saturday
May 6-12
Stuff your face with loukoumades, spanakopita, and baklava
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Prepare yourself for seven days of gyros, lamb, and more honey-drenched layers of fillo dough than you've ever seen in one place. The week-long Greek Food Festival has become an annual tradition at Oakland's Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and attracts thousands of people from all over Western Pennsylvania. Join 'em this spring for Greek dance performances and all the authentic Greek cuisine you could ever hope for.
Price: Free
Sunday
May 6
Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills
To get a break from all the meaty kebabs you'll undoubtedly be enjoying at The Greek Food Festival, head over to the North Hills for the Pittsburgh Vegan Festival and try some of the best meat-free food Pittsburgh has to offer, like unique donut creations from Relish. While you're there, you can browse some of the local vendors and get schooled in the art of belly dancing.
Price: $5
Friday
May 11
Location pending
For most of us, Mystery Science Theater 3000 was a crucial part of our formative years and the movie-interrupting, cynical adults we would someday become. This spring, join the Friends of Hollywood Theater for a live-riffing of some of the worst movies ever made. Frank Conniff and Trace Beaulieu will be there in the flesh to make fun of the movies we love to hate; tickets include admission, a meet and greet, autographs, and photo opps.
Price: tbd
Saturday
May 12
Stage AE
Join Highmark this spring for their annual Walk for a Healthy Community, a fundraiser benefiting local health and human service agencies while promoting healthy lifestyle choices for the greater Pittsburgh community. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to helping organizations raise funds for their individual missions, so tie up those laces and enjoy a scenic walk around the city for a worthy cause.
Price: Varies
Saturday
May 12
Millvale
To celebrate its 150th year as a neighborhood, Millvale will be bringing 150 different local acts to their second annual Music Festival. The all-day festival will take place throughout a variety of Millvale's unique performance spaces and venues including The Hive and Smokey's Tavern; this year will also feature an arts festival on Sedgwick Street, outside Panza Gallery.
Price: Free
Saturday
May 19
Highmark Stadium
Are we having fun yet? No matter what the answer is you're about to overload on happiness because the second annual Taco Festival is here to give you more tacos than your human stomach could ever actually contain.
Price: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Saturday
May 19
Downtown Wilkinsburg
Two-Way Street Fest is back for it's second year with tons of food trucks, entertainment, and local vendors. This free community event promises to fill Wood Street all day with fun for the entire family, and is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and the innovators that are remaking Wilkinsburg and returning it to its former glory.
Price: Free
Thursday
May 24
Schell Games
This innovative, locally based game design studio will be hosting an open house for anyone who wants an inside look at what makes their games so unique. Visitors will get to see the inner workings of Schell Games, and meet with design professionals who will be leading interactive examples of game development.
Price: Free
