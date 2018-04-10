Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Spring

The Andy Warhol Museum

Remember all that free art you got to see at CMOA? It's time to expand your horizons even further by joining The Andy Warhol Museum for three full days of free museum admission. Sponsored by the Jack Buncher Foundation, the Warhol will offer free access to the entire museum at the same time as Pittsburgh Public's spring break, so bring the kids or just bring yourself and drop into the museum's art studio to learn about some of Warhol's signature art-making techniques.

Price: Free