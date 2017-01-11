The 11 Coolest Jobs in Pittsburgh

Natasha Neira, dog caretaker

How she got the job: "I got into dog walking/animal care by chance. I was a student looking to make money between classes and so I found an ad seeking a freelance dog walker. The job required attention to detail and sensitive care for a dog with special needs. From there on, I started working for many clients from word of mouth. Most of the animals I take care of have special needs. Many of them were rescued and aren't keen to interacting with people or other animals. I found this work really rewarding and so it stuck, I've been working as a dog walker for four years.

What she does: "Depending on the animal, I have a certain route I mind, making sure to avoid areas with lots of foot traffic or other animals, so the pet gets the best quality walk possible. I also try and stay off my phone, unless I need to check the time or a perfect photo opportunity presents itself... This way the dog has my full attention and I'm completely aware of our surroundings. When I'm dog sitting, I make sure the dog is comfortable sharing its space with me, I follow any dietary restrictions carefully, and walk the dog several times that day to cure boredom and keep the pups nice and active. I also make sure to clean up after the dog, which makes the owners very happy!"