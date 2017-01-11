11 Things People in Pittsburgh Are Irrationally Passionate About

Mister Rogers

This American treasure was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and has been a quintessential part of every Pittsburgher's childhood since 1968. That cardigan-wearing son of a gun has a more special place in the heart of Western Pennsylvania than anywhere else. Go ahead and say what your want about Andrew Carnegie, but don't mess with Pittsburgh's on-screen grandpa.

Cookie tables

"Cookie table" is likely the first phrase you'll hear when your friends and family discover you're getting married or having any kind of event that requires you to feed people. This regional wedding tradition conjures images of tables stacked sky-high with cookies but, in reality, is just a table covered in plates of semi-dry flour disks that your mom spent about 15 hours making so your guests could fill up on them before dinner.