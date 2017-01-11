Holy Sh*t, It's Been Hot. You Can Cool Off in These Pools Around Portland.

St. John’s

Situated at what’s essentially the end of St. John’s, i.e. the edge of the known universe to the average Portlander, Pier Outdoor pool's location may make you more inclined to drive the extra 10 minutes just to admire the sandy shores of Kelley Point instead (swimming there is a no-no). But nothing washes away the sweat and flecks of concrete lodged in your knees from shredding the nearby skate park with your sickest Thrasher tee on quite like a dip in this pool.

Creston-Kenilworth

You’ve driven by the forested slope near Powell and 39th that leads to the Creston Pool a million times, but did you ever think to actually hop in the pool that’s tucked away back there? You should, because the combo of shady glades and sun-soaked grassy patches make this one of the city’s best municipal pools within striking distance of inner Portland. Bonus points for the Baskin-Robbins a couple blocks away!