The Reality of Every Craigslist Housing Ad in Portland

$275 - Awesome bungalow in SE! Pets/couples/420 welcome! NO DEPOSIT - (SE Portland)

The appeal: After a summer spent following Dave Matthews Band, you and your boyfriend decide to put down some roots. You hear Portland is cool and that Southeast is where it's at. No one tells you just how big that quadrant is, so you go for the first place that's willing to take in the two of you and the giant dog you picked up off the side of the road somewhere in Humboldt County. You assume it's chill because it's 420 friendly. And it's so damn cheap!

The reality: After a 20-minute drive down Foster, you start to wonder if the house you're looking for also has a unicorn in the front yard -- it's gotta be too good to be true, right? You read a sign that says "ROADWAY NOT IMPROVED" right before your car goes nose-first into a massive drainage ditch in the middle of the road. The house doesn't have a unicorn in the yard, but it has a pretty impressive boat out front!