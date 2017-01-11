12 Places That Prove Old Portland Is Still Alive

Whenever you’re strolling the Pearl, Division St, or the perpetually under-construction Williams Ave, stop for a moment and listen carefully. You may hear faint sobs and sniffles or muffled wailing coming from a nearby bungalow. That’s someone who’s lived in the Old Portland of the ‘90s, and can’t help but be overcome with nostalgia about a city they once knew, a grungier Northwest town that never wanted fame or splendor or their beloved quirks to be showcased in a nationally renowned sketch comedy TV show.



We don’t blame them for their sorrow. In fact, we’d like to lift their spirits by reminding them of the Old Portland relics that have resisted all the change. We’ve already covered the dive bars. Now it’s time to get even grittier for the relics of “Old Portland.” Maybe go to a dive bar before the porn theater though.