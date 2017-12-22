Lifestyle

The Portland Bucket List: 59 Things to Do Before You Die

Published On 12/22/2017
portland bucket list
Flickr/Janet Lackey

So you've just moved to Portland. Or maybe you've been here for years, perhaps, unlikely as it is, since you were born. But you still haven't explored everything there is to do in town. For such a little city, there's a surprising amount to do here. To help you out, we've developed this bucket list of the things you need to do in Portland before you die (or, more likely, move away to escape skyrocketing rent costs).

food truck nong's
Flickr/Trevor H

1. Eat at a food cart

Preferably Nong's. Or any of these places.

2. Get caught in a downpour on your way home

Because it was 70 degrees and sunny when you left, and some website told you that you're not supposed to carry an umbrella in Portland.

3. Float the river

Clackamas, Sandy, Willamette, it doesn't matter. Just do it while it's still actually hot.

4. Swim in the Willamette

Just make sure it hasn't rained recently.

5. Hike to the top of Multnomah Falls

Or try one of the many other, less trafficked hikes in the Columbia Gorge. You're not a tourist.

Voodoo Donuts
Voodoo Donuts

6. Eat at Voodoo Doughnut

Complain the entire time you're in line about how you should have gone somewhere else instead.

7. Have a Spanish coffee at Huber's

Drive out the encroaching winter chill with Portland's own pyrotechnic boozy coffee drink.

8. Go skiing in the summer

It's not just a good date idea, where else can you take a quick trip to a glacier?

9. Watch the sunset from the Bluffs

You're absolutely not allowed to drink beer in a public place like the Skidmore Bluffs, and we would never condone or encourage such irresponsible behavior.

10. Get lost in the corn maze on Sauvie Island

Find your way out by following a bunch of kids dressed like the X-Men.

Portland Farmer's Market
Portland Farmer's Market

11. Instagram a photo of your farmers market haul

End up composting most of it at the end of the week.

12. Wake up hoarse

And barely remember yesterday's Timbers match. But they probably won! The songs will be stuck in your head for weeks to come.

13. Yell at a car

You're a cyclist now, and legally, that whole lane is yours.

14. Understand, conceptually, how to make beer

You've toured every brewery, so you can totally make your own suds at home, right? Right?!

15. Complain about gentrification

During a dinner party at your new high-rise apartment.

16. Eat two dozen wings at Whiskey Soda Lounge while waiting for a table at Pok Pok

... and drink about half a dozen whiskey sours.

17. Be "that guy" on a distillery tour

That aquavit isn't going to drink itself. Neither is that tea-based fernet. Or that single-malt whiskey or pear brandy

18. Find the next best brunch

... while waiting in line for brunch.

19. Pick up a girl at New Seasons

It's even easier than at Whole Foods.

20. See the Vaux's Swifts fly into Chapman School

Witness the awesome spectacle of nature, as thousands of Vaux's Swifts spiral into the chimney at Chapman School for a rest during their journey south. It's a great choice for a date, too.

mary's dance club
Flickr/Thomas Hawk

21. Go to a strip club

Don't be stingy, tip those ladies! And remember, no touching!  

22. See the West Coast's oldest drag queen

At 87 years old, Darcelle XV still brings it on a weekly basis.

23. Talk your way out of getting fined on the MAX

Just pretend you're not from here.

24. Believe this is the Blazers' year

Oops, we mean believe that NEXT year is the Blazers' year.

25. Read an entire book on the floor of Powell's

It's a bookstore, not a library, but it doesn't count if you don't leave with it…

international rose test garden
Flickr/Travis Estell

26. Smell the roses

At the International Rose Test Garden of course.

27. Poke around the Shanghai Tunnels

Buy into the apocryphal notion that they were used to capture sailors, as the name suggests, just for a moment.

28. Have an after-hours shot of fernet

Because your friend is the bartender.

29. Listen to Elliott Smith while it's raining

Also acceptable: The Shins. Unacceptable: Everclear.

30. Have your "art" featured in a coffee shop

Or your "journalism" on a website...

oregon museum of science and industry
Checubus/Shutterstock.com

31. Visit the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

It's fun anytime of day, but during OMSI After Dark you can drink beer.

32. Visit the largest park in city limits: Forest Park

There are plenty of running and hiking paths through Forest Park. There are far fewer at Mill Ends Park, the world's smallest park. Really.

33. Buy pot. Legally.

No need to go to a friend of a friend's basement apartment in his mom's house to score some weed. Now you can hit up one of our many classy, legal dispensaries.

34. See a local comedy show

Portland has a some great open mics, as well as a host of professional stand-up comics. Expect plenty of self-deprecation and pointed political humor.

35. Visit the ZooLights

Because you have to have a few kid-friendly destinations.

36. Judge the people in line at Voodoo Doughnut

Eat a box of donuts from one of our many great donut shops in front of the line, out of a S.A.D.-inspired fit of spite.

37. Get a tattoo

You can even get one that's vegan!

Upper Left Roasters
Courtesy of Upper Left Roasters

38. Declare _______ to be the next Stumptown Coffee

Which coffee shop do you smugly prefer to the rest?

39. Sneak a Starbucks when nobody's watching

We won't judge -- Frappuccinos are delicious.

40. Go on a brewery tour

Try and hit every brewery in town. Claim you can totally do it. Fail with honor.

41. Remember that the sun exists

So do flowers and full days and hope and puppies.

42. Watch porn with a crowd

Sure, Hump! Film Festival started in Seattle, but it's definitely been fully co-opted by Portland. Just don't say that to a Seattleite.

43. Sing your heart out

Don't worry, no one will realize you don't know a single word of "So Much for the Afterglow;" they're either too tipsy off Jell-O shots at Chopsticks, or too distracted by the naked woman next to you at Devils Points Stripperaoke.

mount tabor
JPL Design/Shutterstock.com

44. Watch the sunrise from Mount Tabor

Where better to do some morning yoga than on an active volcano?

45. Get the hell out of town

Hit the coast, Bend, Hood River, or anywhere else, just for a day.

46. Sell your car

And buy a bike. Then sell that one and get an upgrade. Repeat yearly.

47. Day drink

Preferably during the week, and preferably at a bar with a patio. Here's a guide to doing it right.

48. Bare what you dare on a bike

Portland is home to the largest World Naked Bike Ride… in the world. Young and old alike bare it all every summer. Trust us, it's not that weird when you're in it.  

49. Visit Pittock Mansion

It's not haunted, but it is beautiful!

50. Bike up a freeway on-ramp

Only during Bridge Pedal, please.

japanese gardens
TB Studio/Shutterstock.com

51. Visit the Japanese Garden

Or the Chinese Garden, or the Rhododendron Garden.

52. High-five the Portland Unipiper

He's still out there, keeping Portland weird. Tell him how much you appreciate him.

53. Bring your dog to a bar

Everyone loves dogs at bars. Don't have a dog yet? Well then...

54. Get a dog

And remember, adopt, don't buy!

55. Go to a protest

Nothing is more Portland than a little civil disobedience. It's why Bush Sr. called us "Little Beirut."

56. Bounce on the floor at Crystal Ballroom

Whether it's a live show or '80s-video dance night, the Crystal Ballroom is an essential Portland venue.

57. Go wine tasting in the Willamette Valley

See if you can really tell the difference between 500+ different wineries' pinot noir.

58. Add something creative to the city

Artisan peanut butter? Everclear cover band? Competitive mime league? Whatever it is, just make sure it's yours.

59. Complain about transplants

Ignore the fact that you and your friends all moved here from the Midwest just last year.

Alex Frane is a Portland native, and he still hasn't accomplished everything on this list. Watch him try @franiacdrinks.

