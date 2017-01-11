The Kinds of People You'll See at All of Portland's Music Festivals

The Skater Dad

Why they're there: To mosh to whatever reunited punk band festival organizers threw on the bill to shake out some street cred from the old-guy-with-soul patch set.

Where they came from: The outer reaches of Beaverton, so actually Hillsboro or Aloha.

Skater dad told his ex-wife that taking the kids to a festival would be a great bonding experience, but he’s really just using them as an excuse to justify standing in a parking lot and showing off his new pair of Vans to a bunch of youngsters that aren’t even half his age who give the guy side eyes anyway.

The Disinterested Tween

Why they're there: Because her step dad got her and her friends some tickets in hopes that they’d think he’s cool.

Where they came from: Lake Oswego, West Linn, or some other part of unincorporated Multnomah County that’s filled with palatial abodes in the middle of the woods.