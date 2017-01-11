The Best Strippers in Portland Right Now

The task of picking the best strippers in Portland is Herculean, even Sisyphean (if you didn't watch Fargo, he's the one who pushes the rock). Portland is the stripper capital of the US, a place where nude dancing is a widely accepted and beloved way of life. Point is, there are tons of great dancers in Portland (among them, our own columnist, Elle Stanger).

Which is to say, picking the best dancers in town is tough. But for our dollars, these are the best ladies (and one gentleman) currently setting stages on fire.