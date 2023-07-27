Embrace Tomato Girl Summer at This Produce Party in NYC

In case you haven’t heard, we are in the midst of a tomato girl summer. And we’re not talking about the women on TikTok donning linen sundresses and perusing street markets on the Amalfi Coast—but more of the vegetable (or fruit, depending on what side of history you want to be on) kind because it’s officially in season and Sarah Teich is throwing a tomato party to celebrate.

In the past, Teich, who previously worked in the food industry, has thrown produce parties dedicated to artichokes, peas, and carrots, amongst other vegetables, where the purpose is to celebrate certain crops at their peak.

Her first fête (like her upcoming one) showcased tomatoes and consisted of 10 friends and a build-your-own BLT station. After some aesthetic photos on Instagram and word of mouth, Teich now typically hosts 400 people, with spots dwindling down by the minute.

This week’s event on Friday, July 28 marks the two-year anniversary of Teich’s parties, which have previously been sponsored by trendy drink brands like Ghia and AVEC.