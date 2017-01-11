The Most Beautiful Places in San Antonio

The heart of the King William Historical District -- often touted as the most beautiful historic neighborhood in Texas -- is, fittingly, King William Street itself. German immigrants responsible for settling the area, once farmlands for the Alamo, allegedly named the thoroughfare in honor of Wilhelm I, King of Prussia, only to see it briefly renamed Pershing Ave during a WWI flurry of anti-German sentiment.

The only controversy these days has to do with tour buses: banned! A leisurely stroll is in any case the best way to appreciate stately homes such as the Steves Homestead Museum and Villa Finale, built starting in 1876 and now housing the quirky collection of furnishings and Napoleana amassed by its last owner. Others such as the elegant Carl Groos House, now occupied by grocery magnate Charles Butt, must be appreciated from the sidewalk; a peek into back yards is available from the River Walk that forms one of the district’s boundaries. Afterwards, reward yourself with drinks or dinner nearby at glittery Feast or riotously colorful Hot Joy -- both staunchly non-historic.