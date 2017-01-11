Lifestyle

San Antonio's Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

By Published On 01/04/2017 By Published On 01/04/2017
Riverwalk San Antonio
Flickr/Jim Nix

San Antonio is about as photogenic as it gets. We've got the Alamo, the River Walk, historical missions, and, of course, Tim Duncan. Over the past year, photographers around the city captured San Antonio's beauty with ease. As we dive into 2017, we wanted to take a moment to look back at some of their best accomplishments. Here are our favorite photos of the city from 2016.

pixbymarie/Instagram

View of the fountains at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

jeshua.mauldin/Instagram

Huge rainbow after a summer shower.

drill team san antonio
Flickr/Zach Sheely

Members of the US Air Force perform in front of the Alamo during the Investiture of King Antonio event.

riverwalk san antonio
Flickr/Jim Nix

A busy weekend night on the Riverwalk.

mission san jose
Flickr/Steve Miller

Mission San José before a storm rolls in.

San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

Timmy thanking loyal Spurs fans.

river city rockfest
Flickr/Ralph Arvesen

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing at the River City Rockfest.

Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta San Antonio

Mayor Ivy Taylor and King Antonio XCIV approach the crowd after his investiture.

The Historic Pearl
The Historic Pearl

The Pearl Stable at night.

The Historic Pearl
The Historic Pearl

Tamale Fest was well attended despite the wet weather.

Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta San Antonio

The Fiesta celebrations commence.

Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta San Antonio

The Fiesta Wildflower ride kicks off.

Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta San Antonio

Miss Fiesta enjoys Fiesta Carnival.

Hotel Emma
Hotel Emma

Highly anticipated Hotel Emma's beautiful interior.

UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio

UTSA celebrates International Education Week with Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery.

UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio

The Roadrunners had one of their best seasons in recent memory under new head coach Frank Wilson.

San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs pay respect to the victims of 9/11 and their families.

San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

A new jersey for the rafters.

La Villita Historic Arts Village
La Villita Historic Arts Village

Art in San Antonio's famous La Villita.

La Villita Historic Arts Village
La Villita Historic Arts Village

Lights hang at La Villita.

The Alamo
The Alamo

Members of the US Army's Golden Knights parachuted into Alamo Plaza for Fiesta.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags at sunset.

Visit San Antonio
Visit San Antonio

An empty San Pedro Springs Park.

Visit San Antonio
Visit San Antonio

The North Star boots at night.

