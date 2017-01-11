Beautiful Runs in San Antonio That'll Make You Actually Want to Work Out

Olmos Basin Park

Length: 1 mile

One of the best spots for beginner runners, Olmos Basin Park has ample paved tracks and off-road opportunities. Huge Oak trees provide ample shade from the punishing sun, and plenty of soccer and baseball fields mean you're sure to catch a competitive intramural game if you're inclined to stop. The park is always busy, and typically has a police presence -- so if safety is a concern, Olmos Basin is a great option.

Leon Creek Greenway

Length: 14 miles

With 14 miles of trails, Leon Creek Greenway is usually filled with serious runners and cyclists, but with plenty of opportunities to stop and catch a glimpse of water, vegetation, and expansive grassland, the park is also attractive to novice runners and avid hikers. If you're a new runner, don't be discouraged from visiting, just heed this advice: don't run before or after sunset unless you have a head lamp. Cyclists speed through turns in the trails, and it's nearly impossible to see them without some daylight.