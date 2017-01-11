San Antonio's Holiday Bucket List

Eat insane amounts of tamales at The Pearl's Tamale Festival

Christmas without tamales in San Antonio is really not Christmas at all -- so make sure to eat as much masa harina and pork as your gut will allow at this annual festival, now in its seventh year. In addition to over 40 tamale vendors, you’ll also encounter live music and performances, activities for kids, and more.

Listen to carolers at the Ford Holiday Boat Caroling ceremonies

Don't be a grinch -- support cute elementary school children as they float down the Riverwalk singing holiday tunes. They've probably practiced all year for this, the least we can do is show up -- and who knows, you may just find yourself singing along.

Watch the lighting of the Menorah at Chanukah on the River

One of the largest Jewish events in Texas, Chanuka on the River has entertained thousands of San Antonians every year since 1998. If you can reserve a spot on their annual river barge, you'll get a complimentary jelly donut, so act fast. Stick around later in the evening and catch Grammy award winning artist C. Lanzbom and his band Soulfarm.