35 Things to Do in San Antonio for $10 or Less

15. Experience the thrill of making a BINGO

Northwest, Southside, Airport

Price: From $4

Once purview of the blue-hair set, Bingo has grown in popularity thanks to its adrenaline-spiking fast pace and the temptation of easy money. Golden Bingo Family has a nifty handheld computer that allows users to run up to 66 cards at a time.



16. Take in Texas’ only World Heritage Site from a different perspective

Mission Reach

Price: $10/hour

Mission Kayak allows kayakers to experience the missions from the waters of the San Antonio River. The company reports that fully 95% of its customers are first-time kayakers, so don’t be intimidated if you’re a newbie.



17. Relax in front of the big screen at Alamo IMAX

Downtown

Price: $10.27 for first showing on weekdays; military and student discounts

True, the ticket price is 27 cents over the $10 limit, but sometimes you just need to live a little! What’s cooler than seeing Han Solo again pilot the Millennium Falcon? Seeing it on a really big screen!