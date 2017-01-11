35 Things to Do in San Antonio for $10 or Less

San Antonio exemplifies everything that’s great about Texas with a rich and storied history, a ton of cultural diversions, stellar dining destinations, and world-class attractions. Even better? There’s no need to break the bank to have a good time in the Alamo City. Here are 35 cheap thrills worth seeking out.
1. Grab breakfast from The Original Donut Shop and go watch the sun rise at Olmos Basin Park
Los Angeles Heights/Olmos Park
Price: $1 and up
Open at 6 am Monday through Saturday and at 7am on Sundays, The Original Donut Shop is ideal -- and historic, having opened in the ‘50s and added breakfast tacos in the ‘70s -- for a grab-and-go breakfast en route to serene, centrally located Olmos Basin Park. Can’t decide between breakfast tacos and donuts? Grab one of each!
2. Have a Farmers Market at the Cibolo lunch at the Cibolo Nature Center
Boerne
Price: $10
You never know exactly what you’ll find in the stall at Boerne’s Saturday farmers market, but it will undoubtedly be the best of locally grown, seasonal fare. The market is right around the corner from one of the prettiest picnic spots in Greater San Antonio, the Cibolo Nature Center, where it’s free to hike the trails and enjoy lunch along the banks of Cibolo Creek.
3. Enjoy a Funday Monday at The Friendly Spot with a craft beer and something great on the big screen
Southtown
Price: Under $10
Avoid the Thursday-through-Sunday crowds and hit up The Friendly Spot on a Monday. One frequent special: Meatless Monday, with two-for-one veggie burgers until midnight. If the Spurs are playing, you’ll have the best seat in town outside the AT&T Center.
4. Party like it’s 1978 at the Car-Vel Skate Center
Leon Valley and Southside
Price: $5-$10
If you missed the roller-rink craze the first time around, enjoy a blast from the past at Car-Vel, where Friday, Saturday, and Sunday admission is $10. Price still too steep? Check out Bargain-Skate Tuesday, when you can get in for a mere $5.
5. Get a spirited slushie and corn in a cup at BrainFreeze
Westside
Price: $3.50 and up
Like a Sonic for grownups, BrainFreeze features 40+ flavors of alcoholic shaved ice in crazy flavors, from picadilly to mangonada, as well as simple snacks.
6. Play a Monster round of golf
Castle Hills
Price: $9
Monster Mini Golf features an 18-hole golf course that is not only indoors -- meaning that weather is never an issue -- but also glows in the dark. Throw in an arcade and DJ, and Monster is a pretty complete mini-golf package.
7. Remember the Alamo, with a little help from Phil Collins
Downtown
Price: $5
The Genesis founder may have been born and raised in a London suburb, but his well-known affection for the Alamo has earned him honorary Texan status. Collins narrates The History Shop’s Phil Collins' Alamo Diorama Light & Sound Show, just across the street from the shrine itself, giving a little pizzazz to what could otherwise be a dense, dull history lesson.
8. Explore your independent side at The Bijou
Balcones Heights
Price: $7
Sometimes, a mindless blockbuster is just what you need. But every once in awhile, the mood will strike when you actually want to see a film that makes you think. Enter Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro, SA’s only theater devoted to showing independent and foreign films.
9. Drop in on the San Antonio Yoga Center
Far West
Price: $10
Even if you don’t know your downward dog from a half-cobra, you’ll leave your class at the Yoga Center feeling refreshed, centered, and ready to take on the week.
10. Enjoy beauty and a brew at Blue Star
Southtown
Price: $8
Appreciate three decades of Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum, which launched in 1986 thanks to a grassroots effort, then pop in to Blue Star Brewing for a King William ale.
11. Commemorate a tour of the Alamo with a Remember the Alamo shot glass
Downtown
Price: $7.99
Jim Bowie enjoyed a drink or 10 every day. A Remember the Alamo shot glass is the perfect vessel for offering a toast to the hard-living rapscallion and his fellow defenders of Texas liberty. Freedom isn’t free, but thanks to Bowie and his brethren, we Texans are -- and so is the Alamo. Therefore, leaving without a souvenir would be unconscionable.
12. Take a tour in a pedicab
Downtown
Price: $2 per block
Stop thinking of a pedicab as simply a means to an end and start enjoying the ride. San Antonio Pedicabs offer a new way to see the city -- as much or as little as your budget will allow.
13. See the sites from a BCycle
Downtown
Price: $10
BCycle stations dot the SA landscape from the Witte Museum in Brackenridge Park all the way down to the missions. Rent one for $10/day and enjoy the River Walk from a whole new perspective.
14. Cowboy up in Bandera
Bandera
Price: From $3
Take in a free gunfight re-enactment -- Saturdays at noon and 2 pm -- in front of the Bandera Cattle Company. Then mosey on over to the 11th Street Cowboy Bar, where you can BYOM -- that’s Bring Your Own Meat -- to grill in one of the bar’s cavernous pits. Beer is cheap, live music is frequent.
15. Experience the thrill of making a BINGO
Northwest, Southside, Airport
Price: From $4
Once purview of the blue-hair set, Bingo has grown in popularity thanks to its adrenaline-spiking fast pace and the temptation of easy money. Golden Bingo Family has a nifty handheld computer that allows users to run up to 66 cards at a time.
16. Take in Texas’ only World Heritage Site from a different perspective
Mission Reach
Price: $10/hour
Mission Kayak allows kayakers to experience the missions from the waters of the San Antonio River. The company reports that fully 95% of its customers are first-time kayakers, so don’t be intimidated if you’re a newbie.
17. Relax in front of the big screen at Alamo IMAX
Downtown
Price: $10.27 for first showing on weekdays; military and student discounts
True, the ticket price is 27 cents over the $10 limit, but sometimes you just need to live a little! What’s cooler than seeing Han Solo again pilot the Millennium Falcon? Seeing it on a really big screen!
18. Buy a shaved ice and people-watch at El Mercado
Downtown
Price: $3
Market Square does a fabulous job of capturing the essence of SA in a small space. A cacophony of bright colors, live music, and wafting street-food smells form a lively backdrop that draws tourists and locals alike. Even if you’re not in the market for a (probably a bit overpriced) sombrero or serape, it’s fun to watch the negotiations of those who are.
19. Go on a Rampage
Downtown
Price: From $5
Ice hockey in south Texas? Hell, yeah! Like baseball, this is a sport best enjoyed in person. The Rampage draws a sizable, enthusiastic crowd and provides fast-paced, addictive fun.
20. Sweat for an hour, then rehydrate with a pint
Far Northwest
Price: $2.50
Runners who participate in Tuesday-night excursions at Eisenhower Park have added motivation to get their sweat on: post-run pints at Freetail Brewing Co.’s Loop 1604 location. The R-U-N (Are You In?) runners’ Meetup group meets several times a week, always committed equally to both hard work and enthusiastic socializing.
21. Have some laughs with The Denials improv troupe
Downtown
Price: $8
Every Saturday night at the Overtime Theater, The Denials put on an interactive improv show. Raunchy and raucous, the show stays fresh thanks to the cast’s talent and its energetic back-and-forth with the audience.
22. Become a two-stepping son of a gun at Cowboys Dancehall
Northeast
Price: $5 for two servings of liquid courage on select nights
Cowboys offers free dance lessons several nights a week, giving novices or shy dancers a chance to hone their swing and two-step skills in the company of others in the same boat.
23. Take in a Missions game
Westside
Price: $10
Minor-league baseball is a fabulous diversion for baseball purists who want to avoid big-league prices without giving up a night at the ballpark. Missions promotions are frequent -- dollar beer night! dollar hot dogs! coupons for free bread! -- and offset the cost of $5 parking and $5 berm tickets. Bonus: there’s truly not a bad seat in the house.
24. Channel your inner Bon Jovi at Hidden Tavern
Castle Hills
Price: $4 for two beers
There are plenty of spots for those individuals who take their karaoke very, very seriously and are willing to pay serious prices for the bells and whistles. Hidden Tavern karaoke -- held four nights a week at this aptly named hole-in-the-wall -- is a bit more stripped down. It’s a judgement-free zone for divas and the tone-deaf alike.
25. Score some vinyl at Hogwild Records
Tobin Hill
Price: $1 and up
Its San Antonio College campus location means that Hogwild has enjoyed a steady stream of student customers for more than three decades. Music-lovers will enjoy perusing the genre-inclusive selection, and even those without an old-school record player can find some great album-cover wall art.
26. Grab your Innova Beast and head to McClain Park for a round of disc golf
North Central
Price: $7.99
Even if you agree with Mark Twain that “golf is a good walk spoiled,” the same cannot be said for disc golf. Fast-paced, cheap, and enjoyable even if your skills are less than Tiger-esque, this is a fun diversion that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
27. Pick up a couple of Parisian macarons at Bakery Lorraine and enjoy a stroll around The Pearl
The Pearl
Price: $7 for two macarons and a large coffee
Whether you visit during the weekend farmers market, first thing in the morning, or at sunset, The Pearl is a cool place to explore. With macarons and coffee from one of SA’s favorite bakeries? Even better.
28. Grab some puffy tacos to enjoy on a self-guided tour of the Westside murals
Westside
Price: $9.50 for four carne guisada puffy tacos and a Big Red at Ray’s
More than 100 Chicano art murals adorn the sides of buildings throughout the Westside neighborhood, depicting religious iconography, cultural heroes, and memorials to local citizens who have been victims of violence. Launched in the ‘60s, the mural project continues, with community members involved in every step of each new piece that goes up.
29. Take a spirited tour at Ranger Creek
Uptown
Price: $10
Saturday afternoons, Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling offers its Brewstillery Tour, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes beer and bourbon. The price includes a souvenir pint glass and three samples of Ranger Creek’s products.
30. Grab an Amy’s ice cream at the Quarry and then head on over to Barney Smith’s Toilet Seat Art Museum and expand your horizons
Alamo Heights
Price: From $3
These popular fixtures are just a mile and a half from each other but worlds apart in most other respects. But an outing to Barney Smith’s (free!) museum requires sustenance so that you can focus fully on the 1,200+ hand-painted and -crafted toilet-seat canvases created by the artist since he opened his doors to the public in 1992. By appointment only.
31. Take a step back in time at the Edward Steves Homestead
Southtown
Price: $7.50
Built in 1876 for the founder of a lumber company, this three-story mansion in the King William Historic District became a museum in 1954 and offers a glimpse into the life of a wealthy San Antonian who lived less than a mile from the Alamo but never lived to experience Fiesta, the Stock Show, or a single Spurs championship.
32. Grab a chamoyada and hit the trail at Leon Creek Greenway
Northwest
Price: From $3.50
A mainstay at The Block SA food-truck park, Tikos Chamoyadas serves up fantastic Mexican shaved ice, or raspado, that is sweet and spicy at the same time. What could be better fuel for a leisurely stroll along the 13.1-mile paved trail at Leon Greenway?
33. Feed the hungry animals at the Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle
Mahnke Park
Price: $5-$10 for game bird food and deer corn
Believe it or not, perhaps the most peaceful place in all of San Antonio is ensconced on a military base. The Quadrangle is a haven for a variety of animals, including ducks, peacocks, deer, geese, and chickens, all of which are incredibly tame and eager for some (healthy) treats. Don’t forget your ID, as all guests must check in at the base’s visitor center.
34. Jump for joy at Flip’z Trampoline Park
Southside
Price: $10
Check the Flip’z website for a calendar of promotions, which frequently includes two hours of jump time AND a dodgeball tournament for $10. That’s more than half off the regular ticket price.
35. Ride the rails on the San Antonio Zoo Eagle
Broadway Corridor
Price: $3.50
Since 1956, this Brackenridge Park staple has been a favorite of visitors of all ages. A 2.5-mile ride along the SA River in a miniature train is a guaranteed mood-lifter. It’s next to impossible to maintain much irritation while chugging along on a choo-choo.
