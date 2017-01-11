Why Do We Want to Keep San Antonio Lame?

But all of this would-be critique is exactly what makes us different -- our humility. We embrace our lameness because it prevents San Antonio from becoming the next Austin: a self-aware city in the midst of a hard-to-watch identity crisis. In many ways, our lameness is our eagerness to support local artists, restaurants, and venues. It's also our welcoming culture, and our laid back attitude. Just like Tim Duncan and his relaxed, yet confident demeanor on the court, we know exactly who we are, and 'lameness' is part of the equation.

"I do think [the slogan] still has relevance, both in terms of remembering our history and roots, as well as a reminder that bigger is not always better," says Aaron Forland, creator of the "Keep San Antonio Lame" slogan, "that the personality and quirk inevitably born of a rasquache culture has a lot to do with the enduring charm and deep creative wellspring here; that money/fame/success can create new opportunities but also carry the risk of losing a hard-to-define but vital essence."