The San Antonio Bucket List: 41 Things to Do Before You Die

Living in San Antonio, you could easily compile a to-do list a mile long. Not only is this city the setting for dozens of country songs and home to both the greatest NBA team of the modern era and the Cradle of Texas Liberty, there are also countless cultural, outdoor, and drinking/dining pursuits that make us one-of-a-kind. To make sure you see and do everything worth seeing and doing, consider this your SA bucket list.
1. Skip work for at least one Fiesta event
Most self-respecting companies include one day of San Antonio’s 11-day signature spring event on their list of sanctioned holidays for employees. If yours does not, it is up to you to make that day off happen anyway. As for the traffic and crowds and exuberantly delivered cascarones -- just embrace the whole, wonderful mess.
2. Celebrate Tejas becoming Texas
As any good Texan can tell you, Texas declared its independence from Mexico on March 2nd, 1836. Commemorations are held across the state, but there’s nothing like taking in a battle recreation at ground zero. Remember the Alamo Weekend is held the first weekend in March and features a mixture of solemn and celebratory events at the Alamo and elsewhere downtown.
3. Take the Big 6 road trips
Head out from San Antonio in any direction and you’ll stumble across something amazing. There are, however, a half-dozen day trips that simply cannot be missed: 1. Float the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers and then head over for some two-stepping at Gruene Hall in the Gruene historic district of New Braunfels; 2. Climb the pink granite dome that is Enchanted Rock, followed by a beer or two in Fredericksburg; 3. Cram a week’s worth of activities -- Longhorn tailgate, Capitol tour, Barton Springs swim and night on Sixth St -- into one epic Austin visit; 4. Get back to the basics of love and live music in Luckenbach; 5. Make a pilgrimage to the mecca of Texas beer, the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner; and 6. Wet a line and then cross the street for dinner at Blanco State Park, the only one of Texas’ 95 state parks that is completely contained within a city’s limits.
4. Pick a side in the Puffy Taco War
At its core, the war is really more of a family feud between Ray and Henry Lopez. The brothers once cooked San Antonio’s most iconic dish side by side at Ray’s Drive Inn, but that harmony was shattered when Henry broke off to open his own restaurant. These days, restaurants all over SA make puffy tacos, but most residents are at heart either Team Ray or Team Henry. Time to determine where your allegiance lies.
5. Take in a Majestic performance
Something we do really, really well here is historic preservation, and the Majestic Theatre is no exception. Built in 1929 in a Spanish-Mediterranean style, the Majestic was the center of the city’s cultural landscape, and along with the Empire Theatre -- actually a few years older -- remains an important bridge connecting our past and present.
6. Let the music move you at the Tejano Conjunto Festival
We love our country music in San Antonio, but Tex-Mex Tejano music is the heartbeat of the Alamo City. Very specific to south Texas, conjunto developed in the late 1800s following the introduction of the accordion to the traditional Mexican music landscape by German settlers. Each May, this blessed union is celebrated at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center just west of downtown.
7. Have dinner, drinks, and a movie, all at the same place
If you’d rather participate in a Planes, Trains & Automobiles quote-along than risk an evening on an unproven new release, one of SA’s three Alamo Drafthouse locations is a great place for a night out.
8. Embrace your inner cowboy or cowgirl
Some cities have seasons based on the weather; in San Antonio, we mark time a bit differently, with Rodeo, Fiesta, Roast in Our Own Juices, and Spurs taking the place of winter, spring, summer, and fall. For nearly three weeks each February, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, held on the AT&T Center grounds, is the epicenter of the city. Live music, carnival rides, and a variety of expos supplement the main attractions -- namely, PRCA rodeo events and youth livestock competitions. A bit of advice: wear your boots, ‘cause you’re likely to step in something, and don’t get personally attached to any goats or pigs you happen to encounter.
9. Explore Alamo Plaza
Don’t think for a second that it’s in any way cool to move to San Antonio and avoid the Alamo. It’s not. Keep in mind, though, that there is more to historic Alamo Plaza than the Mission San Antonio de Valero -- you know, the Alamo -- itself. Enjoy a paleta (Mexican popsicle) from a vendor’s cart, learn about the Texas Rangers -- the lawmen, not the baseball team -- and wildlife at the Buckhorn Saloon & Museum, and gawk a bit at Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium and wax museum.
10. Get classy at the Tobin Center
As the seventh-largest city in the U.S., San Antonio was sorely in need of a world-class performing arts facility until Tobin opened in September 2014. Now, whether your taste runs toward VeggieTales, Lionel Richie, or Ballet San Antonio, the architecturally stunning Tobin Center’s got you covered.
11. See why Brackenridge Park is called SA’s “crown jewel”
Founded in 1890 and home to some of the city’s biggest attractions, 343-acre Brackenridge Park is a haven for hikers and cyclists and features dozens of off-the-beaten-path oases that take many explorations to stumble across. Or, just stick to the path and check out the San Antonio Zoo, Witte Museum, Japanese Tea Gardens, Botanical Garden, and America’s oldest children’s amusement park, Kiddie Park.
12. Welcome the holidays on the River Walk
The day after Thanksgiving marks the annual River Parade & Lighting Ceremony, the traditional launch of the holiday season in SA; a week later, the Fiesta de las Luminarias begins. The River Walk remains bedecked in lights into the new year, adding a serene glow to our magical city.
13. Experience the birthplace of Willie’s career
More than a half-century ago, a scrawny but talented red-headed singer-songwriter with a nasally voice took the stage at John T. Floore's Country Store in Helotes, just west of San Antonio. He was in good company, following in the footsteps of legends including Bob Wills and Hank Williams, and was himself followed by some equally impressive superstars such as Lyle Lovett and Merle Haggard. Texas country’s best and brightest can be found on stage at Floore’s every weekend.
14. Do The 4 in Southtown
Viewed on a map, the confluence of Alamo, Pereida, Presa and St. Mary’s Streets form the number 4, providing a convenient bar- and restaurant-hopping guide that stretches from Bite to La Frite Belgian Bistro to Liberty Bar and includes such mainstays as The Friendly Spot, Tito’s, Feast, B&D Ice House, and Madhatters along the route in between. That’s a lot of punch packed into a few short blocks.
15. Check out the missions or the Missions
As the first attraction in Texas to be named a World Heritage Site, the San Antonio Spanish colonial missions will be an even bigger draw and financial boon to the city in the future. There’s talk of our other Missions -- the minor-league baseball team whose beloved mascot is Henry the Puffy Taco -- moving up to AAA and moving to a new stadium downtown. Big happs for M/mission fans of all ilk.
16. Take in the Friday Night Lights
Football is the air we breathe in Texas in the fall, no more so than in the Lone Star State’s dozens of small towns. If you’ve never felt the collective energy of a community’s populace joined in support of its gridiron warriors, you haven’t truly lived. Worthy games within a short drive of SA will be played on a consistent basis by Kerrville Tivy (Johnny Football’s alma mater), Wimberley, Smithson Valley, Boerne Champion, Converse Judson, and Cibolo Steele.
17. Check out the view at the Tower of the Americas
The 750ft-tall Tower of the Americas was built in the center of HemisFair Park for the 1968 World’s Fair, HemisFair ’68, and remains the tallest structure in the city. Take in the view from the observation deck, or enjoy drinks and dinner at the revolving Chart House restaurant.
18. Walk the San Antonio River from the Blue Hole to the missions...
... but probably not all in one day. Located on the campus of the University of the Incarnate Word, the Blue Hole is regarded as the unofficial mouth of the river and is 15 miles from the southernmost mission, Mission Espada. That’s a lot of additional real estate beyond the tiny downtown loop that most visitors picture when they think of the River Walk. The full route meanders past bars and restaurants, of course, but also through The Pearl and Museum Reach, and Southtown and the King William District, all the way down to the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.
19. Pledge your allegiance
In addition to deciding if you prefer Lone Star or Shiner, there’s a host of other food-and-drink decisions to make, and make definitively. Whether you actually print a bracket or approach the process in a more casual fashion, you’re going to have to pick some winners in a few very important categories: Tex-Mex, chicken-fried steak, barbecue, and breakfast tacos to start. Rest assured that debates will arise, and you’ll need to have a firm and defensible stance regarding your take on our culinary landscape.
20. Enjoy a breakfast taco at Mi Tierra at 3am
When the bars close and you’re hungry and not quite ready to call it a night, you could hit the Jack in the Box drive-thru. Buy why on Earth would you do that, when Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia is poised and ready at any hour of the day or night to whip up some steak and eggs, or chilaquiles, or nearly a dozen varieties of breakfast tacos? It’s been a San Antonio tradition for locals and tourists alike since 1941.
21. Buy some okra
Or peaches, or kale, or organic body butter -- whatever is in season and catches your eye at one of Greater San Antonio’s many farmers markets. One of the biggest is held at Pearl every Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.
22. Take a date to Whataburger
Speaking of passion for food, few hometown favorites inspire as much loyalty as this Corpus Christi-founded, SA-based burger chain. Maybe it’s not exactly right for a first date, but any potential romantic partner who doesn’t appreciate a glorious brunch-time honey butter chicken biscuit simply isn’t worth your time.
23. Hit the festival circuit
San Antonians don’t need to be given a reason to celebrate, but area festivals are always a nice diversion. There are dozens throughout the year less than an hour’s drive from us, including Berges Fest in Boerne, the Poteet Strawberry Festival, the Luling Watermelon Thump, Blanco’s Wild Woman Weekend, and the Seguin Pecan Fest Heritage Days. Find your favorite and make it an annual tradition.
24. Go to the market
Both La Villita and Market Square offer up an authentic slice of SA’s Hispanic heritage in the form of galleries, restaurants, live performances, and unique local shops offering everything from the kitschy to the exquisite.
25. Take on the Iron Rattler and BATMAN: The Ride at Fiesta Texas
Two of the best roller coasters west of the Mississippi are right here in the Alamo City. The Rattler -- a metal-meets-timber update to its previous all-wood incarnation -- gets up to 70mph and drops riders 171ft. Launched in May 2015, Batman features a 12-story lift, six full inversions, and two drops that are beyond 90 degrees. If you get scared while in line, just ask yourself WWDD? – What Would Davy (Crockett) Do? He’d man up, that’s what.
26. Seize the Dia de los Muertos
A celebration to commemorate loved ones who have died, Dia de los Muertos is marked with art, food, music, and drinks at a number of events held the weekend following Halloween. No Latino roots in your family tree? No problemo. A nice balance of respect and sense of fun are all that are needed to participate in one of the city’s most beloved traditions.
27. Embrace the H-E-B Combo Loco
Stores in this SA-based grocery chain aren’t just big in size, they’ve also got big ideas when it comes to marketing -- namely, bundling completely random items for in-store promotions. If you’ve never redeemed a coupon in which you buy a head of lettuce and get free wart remover, well, you’ve obviously never shopped at H-E-B.
28. Make like a big shot at the Menger Hotel bar
Established in 1859, the Menger is the oldest continuously operating hotel west of the Mississippi River. It’s where the fancy folks stayed back in the day, but its greatest claim to fame is its status as the site where in 1898 Teddy Roosevelt recruited the Rough Riders to fight in the Spanish-American War. It’s too late to be a Rough Rider, but you can still enjoy a cocktail and some of the hotel’s refreshing signature mango ice cream in the cool, dark confines of this historic bar.
29. Try on some Little's boots
The Little family has been making custom boots in San Antonio since 1915. Try on a pair to see what makes handmade footwear a step above the ordinary and so worth the cost of a house payment or two.
30. Bid the bats bon appetit
From March through October, more than 20 million Mexican free-tailed bats make their home in Bracken Cave just outside the San Antonio city limits. Also, for a month or so beginning in mid-July, Bat Conservation International hosts a Tuesday-evening info session and bat-viewing party across from the Camden Bridge along the Museum Reach, where 50,000 bats emerge every evening at dusk to dine on mosquitos and other insects. Whether you choose to witness the city bats or the country bats answering the dinner bell, it’s a site you won’t soon forget.
31. Learn how to talk Texan
Speaking like you belong here is more than simply knowing basic Spanish pronunciation, though that is definitely important. You also need to understand that “Pedernales” is pronounced “PER-duh-NAL-iss, the town of “Blanco” is “BLANK-oh,” and “Guadalupe” is either “GWAD-uh-loop-AY” or “GWAD-uh-LOOP,” depending upon the situation. Also, learn to use words such as tump, as in “Better grab your beer or it’s gonna tump over.” Speaking the language properly in this way will boost your social status and perceived intelligence.
32. Watch a sunset from Hays Street Bridge
Thanks to its location just east of downtown, this historic bike- and pedestrian-friendly structure offers a singular view of Downtown and the western sky. After the sun goes down, make your way down to Alamo Beer Company, nestled just under the trestles.
33. Learn what it means to be a Texan
After touring the Alamo, spend some time at the Institute of Texan Cultures to learn about why we take this whole being-a-Texan thing so seriously. Affiliated with the Smithsonian and located on UTSA’s downtown satellite campus, the museum celebrates the history and contributions of all 24 ethnicities that helped found the Lone Star State and is a great place to spend an afternoon.
34. Drink beer and buy local at First Friday
What used to be a laid-back art-gallery crawl is now a full-blown party in the streets of our idyllic King William neighborhood. At First Friday, you can drink copious amounts of cheap beer in a German beer garden, eat Spam fried rice at Hot Joy, and buy locally made art for your humble abode -- all while making new friends.
35. Eat a fried bologna sandwich at Cullum's Attagirl
Deep-fried bologna, pimento cheese, and pickles on white bread is basically a death wish -- absolutely zero nutritional value, but this is San Antonio, dammit! Pair it with a beer since you're there and obviously don't care about your own well-being. Everyone at Cullum's knows beer inside and out, and will help you pair this deadly sandwich with a nice beer.
36. Buy a mystery vinyl pack at Hogwild Records
One dollar gets you about eight records if you're brave enough at Hogwild. Walk to the back of the store, peruse one of their many paper wrapped "mystery packs," give the clerk a buck and rush home to see what you got. The honky-tonk packs are always solid.
37. Party at the McNay
Drink beer, eat locally made food, listen to live music, and soak in beautiful art on the majestic grounds of the McNay Museum. Admission is free, so you’ve got no excuses.
38. Eat a burger at Chris Madrids
This has been the best burger joint in our city since 1977. Don't get cute and look for other spots -- just stick to what's proven, which means Chris Madrids and its massive, cheesy masterpieces. Make sure to get nachos as an appetizer.
39. Get lost at a flea market
The best way to get to know San Antonio and its residents is to aimlessly wander a flea market. You'll find old tires, brand-new four-wheelers, records, art, furniture, and plenty of people-watching opportunities.
40. Wake up early for Cowboy Breakfast
Show some ambition. Get up at 4am, drag yourself to the Cowboys Dancehall parking lot, and kick off rodeo weekend in style. Breakfast tacos, sausage, biscuits, pastries, and coffee will be found aplenty at Cowboy Breakfast. And best of all, it's totally free.
41. Take a dip at San Pedro Springs Pool
San Pedro Springs Park is the second oldest public space in America (only Boston Common is older), and people have used its beautiful, clear waters for centuries. So jump in -- the water is cold, the grass is soft, and the admission is... free.
