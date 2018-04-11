Lifestyle

Everything You Need to Do in San Antonio This Spring

St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade | Courtesy of San Antonio River Walk

As the beloved bluebonnet begins to grace us with its presence once more, and frigid 40-degree days become fewer and farther between, it can mean only one thing: Spring has come to San Antonio. With the rise in temperature comes a corresponding rise in the number of things to do in the great outdoors of the Alamo City; spring's synonymous with Fiesta here, of course, but the end of winter also means there are plenty of concerts, culinary events, and outdoor happenings to enjoy before the heat really cranks up on us in the Texas summer. Here's your essential, unadulterated must-do list for spring in San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer and Wings Festival
San Antonio Beer and Wings Festival | Alamo Beer Co
Friday - Saturday
Mar 16-17

Celebrate the luck of the Irish, San Antonio-style

Celebrate the luck of the Irish, San Antonio-style
The River Walk
Go green and party with St. Patrick at the Bud Light St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Since 1968 this annual celebration of the emerald isle starts each day by dyeing the San Antonio River green, and features Irish food and entertainment, local artists, and of course… green beer! On St. Patrick’s day itself, the festival culminates with a river parade along the San Antonio “River Shannon,” with Irish dancers and bagpipers to boot.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Mar 17

Go fly a kite (seriously)

Go fly a kite (seriously)
McAllister Park
Ring in the arrival of spring with the 12th annual Fest of Tails Kite Festival and Dog Fair. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs, and relax out on the grass as kites float dreamily overhead and live music fills the air. Grab some food from a local vendor while you’re at it and check out local art and craft vendors. Don’t forget your hound, either: friendly dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome to enter the pooch parade, which is as adorable as it sounds. If you don’t own a kite -- which, since it's not 1882, is a definite possibility -- don’t worry, as they're available for purchase at the event.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Mar 24

Spread your wings at the San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival

Spread your wings at the San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival
Alamo
Event company egCollaborations is putting on another party at Alamo Beer Co, this time celebrating everyone's favorite piece of fried poultry: the chicken wing. There will be tastings from 14 different restaurants around Central Texas, including Hot Joy, Anchor Bar, and Kimura, and you'll be able keep the heat at bay with a variety of Alamo brews on tap. In addition to wings, there'll also be several local sweet treat vendors on site, so you can finish off your feast with dessert.
Cost: $25 for GA (10 wing tickets and a pint of beer), $50 for VIP (early entrance, 15 wing tickets, a souvenir glass, and a pint of beer)
Saturday
Mar 31

Have a laugh with Bill Burr

Have a laugh with Bill Burr
Majestic Theatre
The legendary Boston comic brings his sardonic, no-nonsense, act to the Majestic. You may recognize him from Breaking Bad, or recognize his voice from his Netflix animated series F is for Family, but the stage is where Burr shines. This world-class, edgy comedian just released his fifth standup on Netflix, Walk Your Way Out, and you don’t want to miss him while he's at the top of his game.
Cost: $43.25
Saturday - Monday
Mar 31-Apr 2

Live your hoop dreams at the NCAA Men's Final Four

Live your hoop dreams at the NCAA Men's Final Four
The Alamodome
March Madness culminates this year with the return of the Final Four to the Alamo City! You'll want to experience all the nail biting drama of the college basketball semifinals and championship in person. If you can’t make it to the game there are also plenty of free events like open practices and a team pep rally river parade at the River Walk.
Cost: Tickets start at $180, but there are free events as well
Old San Antonio
Old San Antonio | f11photo/Shutterstock.com
Wednesday
Apr 4

Seek the Holy Grail with John Cleese

Seek the Holy Grail with John Cleese
Majestic Theatre
Comedy royalty and co-founder of Monty Python, John Cleese will be at your service for stories about his life, career, and a Q&A. While no concrete answers are promised regarding the airspeed velocity of African vs European swallows, it can be guaranteed you won’t be left smelling of elderberries. The night wraps up with a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail on the big screen.
Cost: $80-$130
Friday
Apr 13

Watch an animated Oscar winner

Watch an animated Oscar winner
Tobin Center
The Tobin Center and HEB are putting on a free event with two showings of Coco, the 2018 Academy Award-winner for Best Animated Feature. Coco follows a guitar-playing boy from Mexico who is transported to the land of the dead, and must find his way home with the help of his deceased great-great-grandfather. Bring a blanket and chairs to watch this charming film on a 32-foot LED projection screen.
Cost: Free
Thursday
Apr 19

Kick off Fiesta with a bang at... Fiesta Fiesta

Kick off Fiesta with a bang at... Fiesta Fiesta
Hemisfair Park
April marks that time of year all San Antonians love: FIESTA, an 11-day festival of parties, parades, pins, art, and food all celebrating the culture and heritage of San Antonio. Fiesta Fiesta (yes, it’s a Party Party) kicks the whole thing off where you get a taste of what is in store for the days ahead. You can meet Fiesta royalty, eat and drink local food, and buy, sell, and trade the famous Fiesta pins.
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-21

Shuck it at shake it at Oyster Bake

Shuck it at shake it at Oyster Bake
St. Mary's University
A Fiesta classic, Oyster Bake has been a part of San Antonio’s tradition for the past 102 years -- that’s a third of San Antonio’s existence! At the premier Fiesta event 70,000 San Antonians eat up 100,000 oysters and 32,000 chicken-on-a-sticks over the course of two days, but it's not just a chance to chow down; there'll also be performances from Mike Jones, Roger Creager, and Everclear. All proceeds from the event go back to St. Mary’s University.
Cost: $22-$157
Friday - Sunday
Apr 20-22

Get a "Taste of New Orleans"

Get a "Taste of New Orleans"
Sunken Gardens
For a family-centered Fiesta event, Taste of New Orleans is an easy recommendation. Meander around Sunken Gardens enjoying live music, as well as a menu with all the classics of Cajun cuisine: shrimp creole and etouffee, fresh crawfish boil, beignets, boudin, soft-shell crab, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and more. There will also be play areas and rides for the kids, as well as face painting!
Cost: $12-$15; children 10 & under are free
Tuesday - Friday
Apr 24-27

Spend a night in Old San Antonio

Spend a night in Old San Antonio
La Villita
NIOSA, or “A Night in Old San Antonio,” is actually a four-night party spread over 5 acres, celebrating San Antonio’s multicultural heritage through food, games, live music, and dance for 80,000 visitors. There are 15 themed heritage areas include Chinatown, Irish Flat, Main Street USA, Mexican Market, Mission Trail, Sauerkraut Bend, French Quarter, and Frontier Town, making NIOSA is a true symbol of San Antonio’s historical diversity, and a can’t-miss for any Fiesta-goer.
Cost: $12 Advance, $15 at the gate; children 12 & under enter for free
Friday
Apr 27

Celebrate Fiesta San Antonio's founding event

Celebrate Fiesta San Antonio's founding event
Downtown
The Battle of the Flowers Parade is a vibrant event that began in 1891 to honor the fallen heroes of the Alamo and the victory of the Battle of San Jacinto, which won Texas its independence. It's also the parade that began the tradition of Fiesta in San Antonio. Bring a cooler full of water and join th e crowds lining the streets Downtown, as marching bands and beautiful flower-laden floats cruise past celebrating the cultural heritage of San Antonio.
Cost: $15-$30
Saturday
Apr 28

Support the arts at the King William Fair

Support the arts at the King William Fair
King William District
The King William Fair is a family festival celebrating its 40th anniversary with an eccentric parade and art fair in the oldest historic district in Texas. The fair features art and craft vendors, live music, dance, and amazing food and beverages from local eateries, with proceeds from the celebration going to preserving and protecting the King William District, providing scholarships for inner-city students, and art programs in neighborhood schools.
Cost: $15; children 12 & under enter for free
Saturday
Apr 28

Shine bright at the Fiesta Flambeau parade

Shine bright at the Fiesta Flambeau parade
Downtown
Fiesta San Antonio 2018 culminates with the highlight of the festival, the 70th Fiesta Flambeau Parade; the theme of this year’s Fiesta Flambeau is “Three Centuries… One City,” in celebration of San Antonio’s tricentennial. The University of Texas Longhorn Band leads the largest illuminated parade in America, followed by spectacular themed floats, marching bands, equestrian groups and other attractions that will light up the city.
Cost: $16.50-$30
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes | Flickr/veronicarose
Tuesday - Sunday
May 1-6

See a 9-time Tony Award-winning musical

See a 9-time Tony Award-winning musical
Majestic Theatre
The Book of Mormon sprang from the minds of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone back in 2011, and after seven years of critically acclaimed success, the hilarious musical enters its third tour with a pilgrimage to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre. The Book of Mormon follows the blunders of two young Mormon missionaries sent across the world. Catch this comedy masterpiece at one of eight showings before it leaves town!
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Friday
May 4

Get down with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Get down with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
John T. Floore Country Store
Texas’s own legendary singer and songwriter Lyle Lovett puts on a boisterous live show with his Large Band at the historical John T. Floore Country Store in Helotes. Don’t worry, even if you aren’t born and raised in Texas like Lovett, he still wants you to come enjoy his show anyway -- just make sure to wear your boots.
Cost: Tickets start at $42.50
Tuesday
May 8

Get folksy with Fleet Foxes

Get folksy with Fleet Foxes

Tobin Center
Seattle-based indie folk band Fleet Foxes comes to the Tobin Center in support of their third studio album, 2017’s excellent Crack-Up. The band's luscious harmonies, orchestral arrangements, and gorgeous melodies are a perfect fit for the Tobin Center’s stunning acoustic perfection. Any seat in the house for this show will sound robust, yet dreamy.
Cost: $37-$60
Thursday
May 17

Indulge at the Culinaria Wine and Food Festival

Indulge at the Culinaria Wine and Food Festival

La Cantera Resort & Spa
San Antonio’s top chefs congregate to show off the best they have to offer for an extended weekend in the Texas Hill Country. Get ready for four days of local food tastings that represent the cultural convergence that is San Antonio cuisine. Expect plenty of local wine, beer, and spirits to pair with these gourmet samples. It will be a truly decadent weekend.
Cost: $35-$50

Colin Mitchell is a native San Antonian who will be drinking and dining on the patio patiently waiting until it’s hot enough for trips to the Guadalupe River.