Everything You Need to Do in San Antonio This Spring

Ring in the arrival of spring with the 12th annual Fest of Tails Kite Festival and Dog Fair. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs, and relax out on the grass as kites float dreamily overhead and live music fills the air. Grab some food from a local vendor while you’re at it and check out local art and craft vendors. Don’t forget your hound, either: friendly dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome to enter the pooch parade , which is as adorable as it sounds. If you don’t own a kite -- which, since it's not 1882, is a definite possibility -- don’t worry, as they're available for purchase at the event.Free