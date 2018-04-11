Everything You Need to Do in San Antonio This Spring

Majestic Theatre

The Book of Mormon sprang from the minds of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone back in 2011, and after seven years of critically acclaimed success, the hilarious musical enters its third tour with a pilgrimage to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre. The Book of Mormon follows the blunders of two young Mormon missionaries sent across the world. Catch this comedy masterpiece at one of eight showings before it leaves town!

Cost: Tickets start at $35