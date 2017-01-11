Why I Love Something You Hate: The San Antonio River Walk

It's like being in Venice (kind of)

The River Walk may not be as beautiful or historically significant as the Venetian Lagoon, but it doesn't feel like the Med Center or Alamo Heights or Southtown or any other SA neighborhood you might live and/or work in. It feels completely different, and it's nice to have a place in your city where you can get lost. Any time a San Antonian grows tired of his neighborhood haunts, he or she can jump on the River Walk and find something new -- especially with recent initiatives.

The city is working on improving its reputation

Government officials are actively working to alter the perception of the River Walk as a tourist trap. The north end was recently upgraded with the renovation of the Pearl complex, and the San Antonio River Improvements Project has raised millions to restore the river's historical significance and enhance its economic impact. If you braved walks on the Riverwalk in the 1990s and never went back (rightfully so), sections of the river will be totally unrecognizable to you now. Near King William, the river is quiet and calm. You're more likely to see someone studying than you are a belligerent out-of-towner, or a pack of lanyard wearing conference attendees.