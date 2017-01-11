Lifestyle

What People in San Antonio Say, and What They Actually Mean

By Published On 07/06/2016 By Published On 07/06/2016
San Antonio couple
Diego Cervo/Shutterstock (Edited)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

San Antonians are known for direct language. Take the time Pugel's made that mural depicting Charles Barkley running away from our city limits, chased by a hoard of women wielding hot dogs. Sometimes, though, our words are layered with complexity. So, we created a handy guide meant to decipher San Antonian's coded language.

Related

related

14 Things You Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners About San Antonio

related

Why San Antonio Is Infinitely Better Than Austin

related

18 Free Things to Do in San Antonio

related

14 Things You Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners About San Antonio
H-E-B San Antonio
H-E-B

"Let's make a quick run to H-E-B."

Translation: Let's spend a literal eternity scouring the snack and beer aisles in search of the perfect late-night alcohol/sugar/carb trifecta.

"I live inside the Loop."

Translation: I don't want to tell you exactly where I live. Hopefully my vague statement leads you to think I live in a trendy area.

Tito's Restaurant San Antonio
Tito's Restaurant

"Want a margarita?"

Translation: I've had a horrendous day, and a shot of tequila will help, but I need to drink it in a respectable manner.

"My allergies are killing me."

Translation: I can't breathe through my nose or mouth. My eyes are dry, and my lips are cracked and bleeding. Why do I live here?

Selena Statue Corpus Christi
Selena Statue

"I went to Corpus this weekend. The beach was amazing."

Translation: I'm a die-hard Selena fan -- and I visited her statue. I did not set foot on the beach.

"Let's meet up tonight! Should I walk to your place?"

Translation: My car is broken, and I have no money for Uber. Will you pick me up?

"So, what do you do?"

Translation: If you are affiliated with any career outside the military, medicine, or education, I will make it a point to enter a meaningless, circular conversation with you.

"I'm on a diet."

Translation: I'm down to eating breakfast tacos three to four times a week.

The Friendly Spot Ice House San Antonio
The Friendly Spot Ice House

"Let's check out a beer garden."

Translation: I have kids, and am willing to sweat through all of my garments and suffer through the summer heat so that I can let them run free while I drink a few beers with a like-minded companion. The Friendly Spot is preferable.

"I'm going to Austin this weekend."

Translation: I would like to argue with you about Austin's superiority to San Antonio. I also do not want to hang out with you.

"Let's get nachos at Chacho's."

Translation: I'm dangerously excited to party. I feel like dancing/picking fights/eating mediocre beans for sustenance.

"San Antonio is boring."

Translation: I'm from Austin, or Dallas, or Houston.

related

San Antonio's Best Local TV Commercials of All Time

related

Why San Antonio Is Infinitely Better Than Austin
Grilling barbecue
Flickr/Letizia Barbi

"I'm grilling tonight."

Translation: I've prepared a four-course meal for you and my family. I will spend at least 12 hours outside over an open flame and will wake up at 5am to prepare.  

"I just moved to Stone Oak, you have to come visit!"

Translation: I made a terrible mistake, and I'm sorry. Are you still my friend? Will you prove it to me by making the unbearable trip north?

Sign up here for our daily San Antonio email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Alamo City.

Stephen writes about all things San Antonio for Thrillist. Find him at questionable drinking establishments, karaoke stages, and restaurants with chips, queso, and beers lined with salt. Follow him on Twitter at @stephen__ross for retweets and SA musings. Follow him on Instagram at @stephenjross for filterless pictures.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Beautiful Places in San Antonio

related

READ MORE
Why Do We Want to Keep San Antonio Lame?

related

READ MORE
San Antonio's Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like