Why the San Pedro Springs Pool Should Be Your Go-To Summer Swimming Spot

San Antonians are a savvy bunch when it comes to cooling down, as anyone forced to deal with parking lots that mimic the desolate center of Death Valley can relate. We have raspas, ice cream, expertly placed fans throughout our homes, and pools galore. San Pedro Springs Park, while it may get a bad rap, deserves your immediate attention this hellish, sweat-drenched summer. Here's why.

It's free

Just autograph a white sheet attached to a brown clipboard before entering, walk through the community showers, and jump in -- it's that easy.

It's in a prime location

Just a two mile bike ride from Downtown, the pool is in a prime spot. Unless they live in Stone Oak (why would they?) your friends and family can't, in good faith, use location or travel distance as a reason not to enjoy the day with you at San Pedro Springs Park. If they do, just remind them it's free.