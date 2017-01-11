The Ultimate Guide to Exploring Corpus Christi This Summer

Fish, eat, and drink on Oso Pier

Easily the best view in Corpus is at Oso Pier, where you can catch trout, drink cold ones, and eat fresh tuna. It's surprising Robert Earl Keen hasn't written about this place yet -- it deserves to be immortalized in a famous country song. Best time to visit is during crawfish season when delicious boils manned by the owners are common.

Cool off at the Corpus Christi Ride-In Theater

Strap some camping chairs to your back, ride your bike to the Art Museum of South Texas' front lawn, and catch some great flicks outdoors. Don't worry about filling up on food and drink beforehand -- the drive-in is well-equipped with food trucks and a full cash bar.