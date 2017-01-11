Lifestyle

The Ultimate Guide to Exploring Corpus Christi This Summer

By Published On 06/22/2016 By Published On 06/22/2016
Corpus Christi
Philip Lange/Shutterstock

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

If the oil rig worker rally song "Corpus Christi Bay" doesn't inspire you to visit one of Texas' best bay towns, allow us to give you that extra push. When San Antonio is hot, humid, and frustratingly bound in concrete construction, try an escape south. The beer, salt water, and fresh seafood will definitely convince you to stay a couple extra nights. Here's what you should do while you're down on the Texas Riviera.

Related

related

The 10 Best Road Trips From San Antonio

related

The San Antonio Bucket List: 33 Things to Do Before You Die

related

The Best Swimming Holes Around San Antonio

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

related

The 10 Best Road Trips From San Antonio
fried rice
Z Counter

Try spam fried rice at Z-Counter

After a day at the beach, make sure to get your sunburned body inside Z-Counter's air-conditioned walls and try one of its creative dishes. Spam gets a bad rap, but when it's fried and stuffed lovingly alongside pineapple and rice, it should be universally loved. When in doubt, add a couple fried eggs and some spam musubi.

Texas Southwind Winery
Texas Southwind Winery

Drive through the middle of nowhere to drink at Texas SouthWind Winery

Venture a couple miles north of the bay and you'll find a family-run winery worthy of the drive. All of the wines are aged in stainless steel or glass barrels, and the staff is happy to help you taste the stuff. Known for the scenery, Texas SouthWind Winery will let you taste all of its wines -- and keep the glass -- for $6.

Tapology drafts
Tapology

Make conversation with strangers at Tapology Texas Pub

Sometimes it's difficult to find hoppy, well-crafted beers when you're not in San Antonio or Austin or Houston, but Tapology has you covered in Corpus. Choose from a healthy menu of tap and bottle beers while you make new beach friends. We've never seen a patron in Tapology who wasn't willing to show someone new the ropes.

Oso Pier
Oso Pier

Fish, eat, and drink on Oso Pier

Easily the best view in Corpus is at Oso Pier, where you can catch trout, drink cold ones, and eat fresh tuna. It's surprising Robert Earl Keen hasn't written about this place yet -- it deserves to be immortalized in a famous country song. Best time to visit is during crawfish season when delicious boils manned by the owners are common.

Cool off at the Corpus Christi Ride-In Theater

Strap some camping chairs to your back, ride your bike to the Art Museum of South Texas'  front lawn, and catch some great flicks outdoors. Don't worry about filling up on food and drink beforehand -- the drive-in is well-equipped with food trucks and a full cash bar.

related

18 Free Things to Do in San Antonio

related

The San Antonio Bucket List: 33 Things to Do Before You Die
Texas State Aquarium dolphins
Texas State Aquarium

Watch dolphins swim and otters fight at the Texas State Aquarium

Odds are if you grew up in Texas, you paid a visit to the Texas State Aquarium on a school-funded trip. Don't worry, it's not as lame as you thought it was in middle school. Some exhibits allow customers to touch the animals -- just ask one of the aquarium's employees first. Who knew otters were so quick, pissed off, and energetic? Try visiting during weekdays when the crowd is smaller.

Baseball corpus cristi
Hooks Baseball

Watch the Corpus Christi Hooks crack some wood

Verified fact: nothing is better than salty air, hot dogs, and a baseball game. So, check out the San Antonio Missions' archenemy and 2006 Double-A league champions play their hearts out at Whataburger Field. One time Roger Clemens struck out 11 batters in six innings for the Hooks, and the team has searched for lightning in a bottle ever since. About once a month, the park will sell $1 hotdogs and sodas -- check the team's calendar for updates.

South Texas Botanical Garden
South Texas Botanical Garden

Learn about beautiful Texas horticulture at the South Texas Botanical Gardens

Wander through the botanical gardens in awe. The Plumeria Garden showcases more than 100 of the species variety and is one of the largest public displays in the United States. Make sure to attend one of their expert classes. On June 25th, expert Debbie Pinkerton will teach you how to landscape your lawn for Texas' unbearably hot summers.

Sign up here for our daily San Antonio email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Alamo City.

Stephen almost prefers the Hooks to the Missions. Follow him on Twitter @stephen__ross.

1. Z Counter 1220 Airline Rd #155, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Conveniently located near the beach, Z Counter offers Asian food taking inspiration from street food all over Asia. For something a little different, try adding spam into one of your rice bowls. Noodle bowls and Bahn Mi sandwiches are also on the menu, and practically anything can have a fried egg added on top of it. Don't worry about dressing up at Z Counter; the no-frills counter-service atmosphere is welcoming for everyone, no matter how much sand you carry with you from the beach.

2. Texas SouthWind Winery 16375 US-183, Refugio, TX 78377, Refugio, TX 78377

A few miles north of Corpus Christi lies Texas SouthWind Winery, and in addition to the wine tasting, you'll want to head there for the expansive scenery on the 145 acres of land. The wines are aged in stainless steel barrels, and red wines are also aged in French oak. The winery offers both tours and tastings six days a week, and the family-owned operation encourages you to keep the glass after your tasting.

3. Tapology Texas Pub 4334 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Sometimes it's difficult to find hoppy, well-crafted beers when you're not in San Antonio or Austin or Houston, but Tapology has you covered in Corpus. There are 40 beers on tap and a huge variety of bottles to choose from. The space itself is wood-paneled and displays various taps that have gone out of current rotation. The staff is known for being incredibly friendly and knowledgable when it comes to the beers available.

4. Oso Pier 6124 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX

The best views in the city are to be had here at the Oso Pier. Sitting right on the dock is this legacy restaurant, which has been serving fresh caught seafood and shellfish to locals for decades. Catch your own fish off the dock and the chefs will cook it up, or wait for their famous crawfish boil, served with lots and lots of butter. A very no frills kids of place, this family-friendly seafood joint welcomes large groups and children into its salty, briny, fishing gear-full interior.

5. Corpus Christi Ride In Theater 1900 N. Chaparral St. , Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Strap some camping chairs to your back, ride your bike to the Art Museum of South Texas' front lawn, and catch some great flicks outdoors. You can catch these movies once a month in the summer, and you don't need to worry about bringing a picnic for under the stars. The outdoor theatre has you covered with food trucks and a cash bar on-site.

6. Texas State Aquarium 2710 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402

This nonprofit aquarium in Corpus Christi formally dedicated to preserving the Gulf of Mexico's wildlife gives visitors a close look at sea wildlife both familiar and foreign, like the Tortuga Cay, Stingray Lagoon, and everyone's favorite dolphin. And while the space can get packed on the weekend, a trip during the weekday will let you breeze through the flower gardens and otter creeks, and onto the Hawn Wild Flight Theater, where you'll get to witness trained birds in an entertaining setting.

7. South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Centre 8545 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

This sprawling 100+ acre nature center and holding space for all things flora features all the most picture-worthy orchids, hibiscus, plumeria, and roses, as well as a butterfly house and grand rose garden. For a site-unique experience, visit the Plumeria Garden, which showcases more than 100 of the species variety and is one of the largest public displays in the United States.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
45 Actually Great Chicago Date Ideas
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
27 Actually Great Free Things to Do in Atlanta
JackHyper_Jun16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like