Everything You Need to Do During San Antonio's Winter Months

Winter in Texas is a time of uncertainty, with rogue ice storms one day and 70-degree sunshine the next. Whatever the season brings, you shouldn't let the spontaneous weather stop you from venturing out to all the fine happenings in San Antonio; with local music, art events, and the traditions of the Stock Show and Rodeo, there's plenty to do in the Alamo City while we wait for the coast to clear from winter with the first signs of bluebonnets.
Friday
Feb 2
Starts at Pat O’Brien’s
The monthly First Friday Pub Run gets a taste of New Orleans with a Mardi Gras-themed edition, wherein participants take "a running tour of downtown San Antonio bars." Put on your running shoes, beads, and your finest Fat Tuesday get up as you parade around to 12 different downtown bars to drink hurricanes and hand grenades.
Cost: Free
Friday
Feb 2
Paper Tiger
Catch a performance by the Denver-based husband-and-wife indie pop duo, Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, in support of their 2017 record, Yours Conditionally. The album was recorded at sea and on land in Baja during a five-month cruise around the Gulf of California, so be prepared to soak in upbeat summer tunes to counteract your winter blues.
Cost: $16-$18
Saturday
Feb 3
Embrace your inner Texan at the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
Starts I-35/W. Houston Street and Ends at La Villita
Start off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with a parade! This kickoff cattle drive runs through the streets of downtown San Antonio, and features the Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division, Texas Heritage Riders, and a herd of Texas Longhorns.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Feb 3
Sunken Gardens Theatre
Gear up for the Super Bowl by throwing yourself into the middle of a culinary tailgate battle between San Antonio’s own Chef Jason Dady and 30 other chefs from all over the country. There will be wine and craft beer, cooking demonstrations, tailgating games, and a sampling from every chef, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Chef Jason Dady Scholarship Fund at the Culinary Institute of America to further culinary education. So, unlike the Super Bowl, there are only winners here.
Cost: GA $75, VIP $150
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 8-24
AT&T Center
Even if you don't much care for cattle roping or bull riding, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's got you covered with 17 consecutive nights of concerts, with country classics like Alan Jackson, newcomers like Midland, and '80s arena rock legends Foreigner. You really should visit the rodeo and carnival next door at the Freeman Coliseum, though: it's been named the best indoor rodeo for the past 13 years!
Cost: $27+
Friday
Feb 9
San Antonio Museum of Art
Kick off an early Valentine’s with a party at the San Antonio Museum of Art. After your Valentine’s themed gallery tour, grab cocktails from the Brooklynite cash bar to enjoy while making a little art yourself to some jazz from Johnny P. and the Wise Guys.
Cost: $8-$15
Friday
Feb 9
Paper Tiger
The Austin-based seven piece indie pop band are sharing their new album, Expectations, with their fellow Texans for free. The band's infectious melodies and energy paired with lead singer Kelsey Wilson’s exquisite voice ensure that this is going to be a wild party.
Cost: Free with RSVP
Thursday - Sunday
Feb 8-11
Grab some local art at the Mardi Gras artisan show
The Riverwalk
Take a stroll on the Riverwalk for a chance to shop for local handmade textile goods, jewelry, paintings, sculptures and more in celebration of Mardi Gras. You won’t be able to resist picking up a piece from one of these local artists representing the diversity of San Antonio.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Feb 10
Arneson River Theatre and The Riverwalk
If you can’t make it down to New Orleans this year for Mardi Gras, you’re in luck because there’s a party here in town. Celebrate San Antonio-style with decorated floats in a river parade down the Riverwalk with live jazz, costumed revelers, and (of course) beads!
Cost: Free
Sunday
Feb 11
St. Mary’s Strip
Join a Mardi Gras block party celebrating community in style, with food from renowned local Chefs Pieter Sypesteyn (Cookhouse and NOLA Brunch & Beignets) Jeff Balfour (Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery), Chris Cullum (Cullum’s Attagirl) and more. There will also be beer and daiquiris on hand, as well as local art for sale and live music. And best of all, this event is hosted by Third Coast Charities, so funds raised from this event will go right back into helping the neighborhoods that these restaurants reside in.
Cost: Free, or $75 for VIP
Wednesday
Feb 14
Show your wild side with some Valentine's Day burlesque
Aztec Theatre
Skip your normal Valentine’s dinner and hit this Burlesque show with your date instead! The Pastie Pops Burlesque Revue will be joined by the New Orleans Queen of Burlesque, Raquel Reed, for an evening of burlesque, sideshow, and more to make for a wild and memorable Valentine’s. If that's not your speed, but you still want to mix it up, we've put together a collection of legitimately great date ideas that'll help you put your unique stamp on the holiday.
Cost: $20-$35
Wednesday
Feb 14
Ocho @ Hotel Havana
Still rather go the traditional route? Have an amazing romantic dinner with your Valentine in a glass house overlooking the Riverwalk at Hotel Havana’s Ocho. It'll be a four-course meal featuring pan-seared scallops, chermoula marinated beef and lemon basil strawberry shortcake for dessert.
Cost: $150 for two
Friday
Feb 16
The Rustic
The Alabama soul revivalist band brings their fiery, classic sound and vocalist Paul Janeway’s powerful voice on the road. If you’re new to the band, the growling horns, blazing guitars, and Janeway belting out soul will convert you to a follower in no time.
Cost: $25
Friday
Feb 16
Compete in a 24-hour scavenger hunt with your friends
Crockett Park
If you've ever watched The Amazing Race and thought "that's exactly what I need in my life," then you need to seriously consider Cotopaxi's Questival event. Taking place over the course of 24 hours, this adventurous scavenger hunt/race sees teams of 2-6 people rushing around the city to complete challenges (like taking a cooking class and hiking to the top of the nearest waterfall) within the time limit, all the while capturing photo/video evidence of each challenge. Winning teams will score up to $10,000 in prizes, but every competitor will walk away with a slick Cotopaxi backpack. What more do you need to know?
Cost: $46 per person
Saturday
Feb 17
Real Ale Brewery
Take a laid back, romantic Valentine’s weekend trip up to Blanco for a taste of the Texas Hill Country, with amazing local craft beer and whiskey from Real Ale paired with Valentine’s chocolates from Blanco-based Gillen’s Candies. If you haven’t had chocolate and beer together before, you’re missing out.
Cost: $25
Saturday
Feb 18
Blue Star Contemporary
Catch a can’t miss acoustic set from Katie Crutchfield in support of her newest album, Out in the Storm, which was named one of the best albums of 2017 by The Rolling Stone. A rare chance to catch this rising artist in such an intimate setting.
Cost: $25
Saturday
Feb 24
John T. Floore Country Store
Fresh off their debut ACL Live taping, Texas native Kevin Russell brings his soul-country outfit to Helotes’ classic venue. You’ll be kicking yourself if you miss this down home good ol’ time!
Cost: $18 in advance, $22 day-of
Sunday
Feb 25
Alamo City Music Club
Atlanta hip hop artists JID and the duo Venus and Doc of Earthgang show off their lyrical flows, thought-provoking rhymes, and soulful singing to the Alamo City. You’ll want to be sure to catch them before they blow up even more after being signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records last year.
Cost: GA $15, VIP $65
Saturday
Mar 3
Schertz Civic Center
Hundreds of audiophiles converge on the civic center for this vinyl utopia of new, used, and rare records. This show is a must for music lovers.
Cost: $5
Sunday
Mar 4
Beethoven Maennerchor Halle
Spend your Sunday tasting recipes from local wild game meat processors, and wash it down with some beers at the classic downtown German beer garden. Proceeds from the event go to City Kids Adventures, a non-profit that takes inner-city middle schoolers camping, hunting, and fishing.
Cost: $25
