Where to Buy Legal Weed in San Diego
Pick up prerolls, flower, tinctures, vapes, edibles, and more at the best cannabis dispensaries in San Diego.
It’s spring in San Diego, so 4/20 can’t be far behind! After two years of quarantining, masking, distancing, and vaccinating, it’s safe to say that stoners across the county are looking forward to enjoying a lit holiday.
San Diego’s dispensaries are open for in-store shopping now, and most are still offering in-store and curbside pickup, as well as free delivery with a minimum pretax purchase. Keep in mind that no matter how you plan to receive your goods, you’ll be required to present your valid, original, 21+, state-issued ID, drivers license, or passport in order to enter any dispensary. Out-of-state visitors can also purchase provided they have valid, government-issued ID from their state.
Whether you like to wake and bake, are a weekend weed enthusiast, or simply cannabis curious, San Diego has a wide variety of dispensary options, so there’s something for everyone out there. Here are the best dispensaries in San Diego that are ready to satisfy all of your weed needs on 4/20 and beyond. And if you’re taking a road trip, don’t miss our guides for LA and Vegas.
Goldn Bloom
A little off the beaten path, family-owned and operated Goldn Bloom has an easy registration system and an uber-helpful staff, so you can be in and out in a flash. It serves both the recreational and medical cannabis communities, and its range of products is diverse—whether you’re looking for recreational fun or medical use, the budtenders can steer you to just the right product. First-time customers from San Diego get 20% off a $50 minimum purchase, or a preroll for $1 with any other purchase. Daily deals include Munchie Mondays (buy two edibles, get a third for 50% off, twice-a-day happy hours on weekdays with 10% all purchases, and if you’re looking for flower, buy an eighth and get 20% off a second eighth or get 50% off a third eighth).
How to order: Goldn Bloom is open daily from 7 am–9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for in-store or curbside pickup through Weedmaps. Delivery is not available.
Cannabis21+
Formerly San Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC), Cannabis21+ is still the same family- and veteran-owned dispensary you know and love. After opening a third location in Ukiah, CA, and with plans for several more California locations this year, the family decided to drop the “San Diego” reference for clarity. The extensive selection of flower, topicals, edibles, vapes, tinctures, pet products, CBD, seeds, clones, and a better-than-average stock of accessories and glassware make this the place for one stop shopping. Prices listed online are out-the-door—all the taxes have already been added. Delivery customers can (and should) call the store at 619-906-5546 for deals and discounts not available online.
How to order: Cannabis21+ is open daily from 9 am–9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for pickup during regular business hours. Free delivery minimums range from $50-$100 depending on your zip code. Call 619-906-5546 for details.
urbn leaf
Urbn Leaf has grown to four locations from Vista to San Ysidro, with a fifth shop opening in La Mesa on April 2. The shops are sleek, modern, and look like they could double as matcha-serving cafes. They also sell one of the widest varieties of non-flower products out there, including lubes, suppositories, salves, and more, plus, the bud they do have is often proprietary and high quality. Check out their Feel Good Bundles, a curated selection of proprietary products at a nice discount, available for in-store purchase.
How to order: All locations are open daily for in-store shopping, as well as online pickup orders. The Bay Park location also offers free delivery throughout most of San Diego with a minimum pretax order of $50.
Harbor Collective
With its accessible, central location, Harbor Collective is a haven of convenience and premium products. The shop carries many of the name brands you know and love: designer strains like Cookies by Berner and Cheech's Private Stash, edibles from Korova, and concentrates from Moxie and Raw Garden. Harbor Collective also boasts the largest selection of extracts in San Diego County, so if you’re seeking pressed water hash, CO2 oil cartridges, or a dab of shatter pulled straight from the slab, you’ve found the droids you’re looking for.
How to order: Harbor Collective is open for in-store shopping daily from 7 am–9 pm, or place your order online for pickup. They also offer free delivery with a minimum pretax order of $50.
Golden State Greens
Back in the day it was Point Loma Patient-Consumer Co-op, but under any name, Golden State Greens is a favorite with area weed enthusiasts. The smallish interior isn’t as fancy as some of the newcomers to the market, but it has a wide selection of top-shelf flower, wax, oil, edibles, clones, and other products. Customer service is exceptional, with knowledgeable, eager-to-please budtenders, many of whom have spent years working in the industry. The handy pickup window outside of the main dispensary makes grabbing your online order a breeze. Stop by on 4/20 for free tacos, giveaways, and Golden State’s 2nd Annual Live Music Celebration with performances from Helena Holleran, Doah's Daydream, DJ Greyboy, and a surprise headliner to be announced on the day of the event.
How to order: Golden State is open for in-store shopping daily from 7 am–9 pm, or place your order online for pickup. It also offers free delivery with a $30 pretax minimum purchase under 5 miles and $50 for 5-20 miles.
Torrey Holistics
Claiming itself as the first dispensary in the State of California to be licensed to sell recreational cannabis, Torrey Holistics is tucked away in a Sorrento Valley office park, making it a bit of a drive for its many fans, who nonetheless flock in from all over the city. Locals also love Torrey Holistics for their product offerings—while they do feature a good variety of bud strains, they offer fewer than other dispensaries, choosing to focus on quality over quantity. The dispensary is favored by cancer doctors at UCSD, who recommend the dispensary to their patients because of their experience handling medical cannabis patients, as well as the PhD they have on staff, who is available for consultations to answer any medical-related question.
How to order: Torrey Holistics is open for in-store shopping from 7 am–9 pm Monday–Saturday and 9 am–9 pm on Sunday. Order online for pickup or free, cash-only delivery within 20 miles of the dispensary.
A Green Alternative sits mere feet from the Mexican border, making this shop a staple for both South Bay and across-the-border stoners. Having partnered with PharmLabs, A Green Alternative tests for both safety screening and potency analysis, with information not only on their product labels, but in a book containing the complete spectrometry reports.
How to order: A Green Alternative is open for in-store shopping from 7am–9 pm Monday–Saturday and 10 am–6 pm on Sunday. Online orders are open 24/7, and free delivery (minimums based on zip code) is available from 9 am–7 pm Monday–Thursday and 9 am–4 pm on Sunday.
Klover
Little Italy’s Klover opened in an industrial section on Estudillo Street near the airport between I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Besides its selection of some of California’s best brands—the dispensary features names like Papa & Barkley, ABX, Kurvana, Grizzly Peak, and more—the dispensary offers pickup and delivery seven days a week. There are daily deals, too, including an art-related discount. The building boasts several colorful murals painted by Mexican-American street artist Panca—customers who snap a selfie with one of her murals, post it on Instagram, and show it to the budtender will receive 10% off their entire purchase.
How to order: Klover is open for in-store shopping daily from 7 am–9 pm. Order online for in-store pickup during regular business hours and curbside pickup daily from 7 am–8:45 pm.
Free delivery is available daily from 7 am–8:45 pm within a 10 mile radius with a $40 pretax minimum purchase.
March & Ash
March & Ash now has six locations across San Diego County. Their beautiful, boutique-like stores have dedicated flower bars, CBD rooms, and clone walls, depending on location. Each location has varying hours of operation and delivery schedules, but their website easily guides you through it all, with pages that detail each shop's amenities and options, a page just for hours for in-store shopping, pickup and delivery as well as delivery zones and requirements, a first-time customer page with comprehensive FAQs, and deals of all kinds. Customers can also use March & Ash’s proprietary app. Add to that its well-deserved reputation for being one of San Diego’s best-stocked dispensaries, and you’ve got all your lifted dreams covered.
How to order: March & Ash offers in-store online shopping, curbside pickup for online and phone (760-62-GREEN) orders, and delivery, which requires a $30 minimum and is based on your zip code. See each individual store’s page for details.
Mankind Dispensary
Located just near the Marine Air Corps Station Miramar, Mankind boasts products from top brands like Kiva, Canndescent, Jetty Extracts, and others. The dispensary prides itself on being self-serve, which means its products are out in the open, rather than locked up in cases, and available for customers to inspect on sight. Deals include 20% off customers’ first in-store visit and 10% for retired military (due to its proximity to the Marines base, the dispensary takes a hard-line and will not sell to those on active duty, spouses, and dependants). Delivery orders can be placed up to 96 hours in advance, and a touchless delivery option is available.
How to order: Mankind is open daily from 7 am–9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for curbside pickup (no in-store pickup) daily from 8 am–7 am. Free delivery is available daily from 9 am–9 pm across a large part of the county with minimums based on your zip code.
HiKei
Tucked in an industrial corner of the city between the 15 and 94 freeways to the east of Golden Hill, north of Mountain View, and south of City Heights, is the design-forward dispensary Hikei. The dispensary, which looks like a hipsterized garage, boasts a wide selection of products, as well as friendly and experienced budtenders. For those looking for a little extracurricular knowledge, the dispensary also regularly updates its blog with consumer-friendly posts like “How to Roll a Blunt,” “The Ultimate Guide for Gummies,” or “Edibles for Anxiety.”
How to order: Hikei is open daily from 7 am–9 pm for in-store shopping. Order online for in-store pickup during regular business hours. Free delivery is available daily from 8 am–9 pm, within a 10 mile radius with a $50 pretax minimum purchase. Call 619-517-8605 for minimums outside the radius.