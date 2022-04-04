Where to Buy Legal Weed in San Diego

It’s spring in San Diego, so 4/20 can’t be far behind! After two years of quarantining, masking, distancing, and vaccinating, it’s safe to say that stoners across the county are looking forward to enjoying a lit holiday.

San Diego’s dispensaries are open for in-store shopping now, and most are still offering in-store and curbside pickup, as well as free delivery with a minimum pretax purchase. Keep in mind that no matter how you plan to receive your goods, you’ll be required to present your valid, original, 21+, state-issued ID, drivers license, or passport in order to enter any dispensary. Out-of-state visitors can also purchase provided they have valid, government-issued ID from their state.

Whether you like to wake and bake, are a weekend weed enthusiast, or simply cannabis curious, San Diego has a wide variety of dispensary options, so there’s something for everyone out there. Here are the best dispensaries in San Diego that are ready to satisfy all of your weed needs on 4/20 and beyond. And if you’re taking a road trip, don’t miss our guides for LA and Vegas.